Lost Money in The RealReal (NASDAQ: Real)?

08/30/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

RealReal shares are currently trading 35% below their IPO price. The stock recently fell nearly 15% after the company announced its second quarter financial results. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential RealReal Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) stock.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

The RealReal, Inc. conducted its initial public offering on June 28, 2019 at an offering price of $20 per share. On August 14, 2019, shares of The RealReal dropped nearly 15% after the company announced its second quarter 2019 results, which included a free cash flow loss of $32.1 million. The stock currently trades at $13.07 per share, a 35% decline from The RealReal's IPO share price.

What Should RealReal Investors Do?

If you invested in The RealReal, Inc., visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
