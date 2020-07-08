Log in
Lotame and New Frontier Data Partnership Connects Big Brand Advertisers to More Than 100 Million CBD Consumers

07/08/2020

Leading cannabis data provider New Frontier Data launches industry-focused AdTech solution NXTeck

New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence on the cannabis industry, unveils the cannabis industry’s first advertising data exchange connecting mainstream product advertisers to CBD consumers. Using patented technology powered by Lotame, the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising, New Frontier Data’s NXTeck solution looks to meet the needs of digital and programmatic advertisers wanting to engage with legal cannabis consumers worldwide.

“From Wellness & Beauty to Food & Beverage, mainstream CPG brands have been looking at the strong and steady CBD consumption trends worldwide and are now ready and eager to engage with its consumers,” said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha A. DeCarcer. “Thanks to the partnership with Lotame, digital marketers are now able to access and leverage this consumer audience data to effectively discover, define and deliver advertising to this new, unique and fast-growing consumer segment.”

“While brands can use the offering to more granularly target their customers, this partnership with New Frontier Data brings the scale that large, established CPG brands across the U.S. need to effectively promote their products,” said Lotame Chief Revenue Officer Jason Downie. “We’re excited to be ahead of market yet again in powering this new data category with our connected and patented technology.”

In the United States alone, 73 million Americans are likely to purchase CBD before year’s end, according to New Frontier Data’s U.S. CBD Consumer Report: Archetypes & Preferences, Volume 1, released May 19.

About Lotame

Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com

About New Frontier Data

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the global cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policy makers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Denver, CO and London, UK.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com.

About NXTeck

NXTeck is AdTech sister arm of Cannabis FinTech data and analytics leader, New Frontier Data. NXTeck focuses on the legal cannabis consumer audience’s discovery, definition, and engagement, to serve digital and programmatic advertisers and leading AdTech companies looking to market to the cannabis consumer globally. The NXTeck solution is designed to properly operate within domestic and international regulatory legal parameters; and leveraging New Frontier Data's almost decade of cannabis industry and consumer reporting, it enables both legal cannabis brands and mainstream CPG enterprises across larger sectors such as Food & Beverage and Health & Beauty to deliver advertising with the right message, to the right consumer segment, in the right place, at the perfect time. For more information, visit https://www.NXTeck.com.


© Business Wire 2020
