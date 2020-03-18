Lotus Resources : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
|
|
Section 671B
|
|
Notice of initial substantial holder
|
|
|
|
|
To Company Name/Scheme
|
|
Lotus Resources Ltd (LOT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN
|
119 992 175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
|
|
Name
|
|
Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
107 576 821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The holder became a substantial
|
holder on
|
16/03/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Person's votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
|
|
|
|
ORDINARY
|
34,000,000
|
34,000,000
|
5.46%
|
|
|
|
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest (7)
|
Class and number of securities
|
|
|
|
|
REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED HAS
|
|
REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
|
A RELEVANT INTEREST IN ITS CAPACITY AS
|
34,000,000 ORDINARY
|
|
INVESTMENT MANAGER AND/OR TRUSTEE
|
|
|
|
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
|
|
|
Person entitled to be registered
|
Nature of
|
Class and
|
Person's
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
relevant interest
|
number of
|
|
|
as holder (8)
|
(6)
|
securities
|
votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERRILL LYNCH
|
MERRILL LYNCH (AUS)
|
MERRILL LYNCH
|
HOLDER OF
|
34,000,000
|
34,000,000
|
INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
NOMINEES PTY LTD
|
INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
SHARES
|
ORDINARY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number of securities
See Annexure 1
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
NOT APPLICABLE
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
PHILIP KING
|
LEVEL 47 GATEWAY 1 MACQUARIE PLACE SYDNEY NSW
|
2000
|
Signature
|
|
|
print name
|
Philip King
|
|
capacity
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sign here
|
|
|
|
date
|
18/03/2020
|
|
|
Annexure 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Considerati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on given in
|
Number of
|
|
Persons
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of
|
relation to
|
securities
|
Class of
|
votes
|
|
Date
|
|
changed
|
|
Change
|
change
|
affected
|
securities
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16/03/2020
|
|
Regal Funds Management
|
|
Buy
|
398571.42
|
19928571
|
Ordinary
|
19928571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
