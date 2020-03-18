Log in
Lotus Resources : Becoming a substantial holder

03/18/2020 | 03:12am EDT

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Lotus Resources Ltd (LOT)

ACN/ARSN

119 992 175

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

107 576 821

The holder became a substantial

holder on

16/03/2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

ORDINARY

34,000,000

34,000,000

5.46%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED HAS

REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED

A RELEVANT INTEREST IN ITS CAPACITY AS

34,000,000 ORDINARY

INVESTMENT MANAGER AND/OR TRUSTEE

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Person entitled to be registered

Nature of

Class and

Person's

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

relevant interest

number of

as holder (8)

(6)

securities

votes

MERRILL LYNCH

MERRILL LYNCH (AUS)

MERRILL LYNCH

HOLDER OF

34,000,000

34,000,000

INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

NOMINEES PTY LTD

INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

SHARES

ORDINARY

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

See Annexure 1

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

NOT APPLICABLE

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

PHILIP KING

LEVEL 47 GATEWAY 1 MACQUARIE PLACE SYDNEY NSW

2000

Signature

print name

Philip King

capacity

Director

sign here

date

18/03/2020

Annexure 1

Consideration

Considerati

on given in

Number of

Persons

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of

relation to

securities

Class of

votes

Date

changed

Change

change

affected

securities

affected

16/03/2020

Regal Funds Management

Buy

398571.42

19928571

Ordinary

19928571

Disclaimer

Lotus Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:11:14 UTC
