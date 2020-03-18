Lotus Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED (LOT) ACN/ARSN ACN 119 992 175 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Grant Davey ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 13/03/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 24/10/2019 The previous notice was dated 24/10/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (4) Consideration given Class (6) and Person's votes change relevant interest in relation to change number of affected changed (5) securities affected Davey 15,034,798 Holdings Dillution due fully paid (Aus) Pty 13/03/2020 to share N/A ordinary 15,034,798 Ltd capotal Issue shares ACN 161 889 (FPOS) 372 Davey 11,064,286 Management Dillution due fully paid 13/03/2020 (Aus) Pty to share N/A ordinary 11,064,286 Ltd ACN 157 capotal Issue shares 839 780 (FPOS)

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: