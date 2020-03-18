Log in
Lotus Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

03/18/2020 | 01:42am EDT

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED (LOT)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 119 992 175

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Grant Davey

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

13/03/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

24/10/2019

The previous notice was dated

24/10/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

number of

affected

changed

(5)

securities affected

Davey

15,034,798

Holdings

Dillution

due

fully paid

(Aus) Pty

13/03/2020

to share

N/A

ordinary

15,034,798

Ltd

capotal Issue

shares

ACN 161 889

(FPOS)

372

Davey

11,064,286

Management

Dillution

due

fully paid

13/03/2020

(Aus) Pty

to share

N/A

ordinary

11,064,286

Ltd ACN 157

capotal Issue

shares

839 780

(FPOS)

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Davey Holdings (Aus) Pty

c/o Emerald House, 1202

Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005

Ltd

Grant Davey

c/o Emerald House, 1202

Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005

Davey Management

c/o Emerald House, 1202

Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005

(AUS)Pty Ltd

605 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

Signature

print name

Grant Davey

capacity

Director

sign here

date

18/03/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Lotus Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 05:41:03 UTC
