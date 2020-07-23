Log in
Lotus Resources : Change in substantial holding

07/23/2020 | 12:21am EDT

Wednesday, 22 July 2020

ASX Announcements Platform

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Total Pages: 7 (including cover page)

Form 604: Notice of change of interest of substantial holder

Please find following Form 604 relating to LOTUS RESOURCES LTD(ASX: LOT).

Kind regards,

Michael Voskresensky

Company Secretary

  1. Lotus Resources Ltd

ORDINARY

21,107,143 6.99%

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

SEE APPENDIX A

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

/

/

The previous notice was given to the company on

/

/

SEE APPENDIX B

The previous notice was dated

/

/

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

604 page 2/2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

SEE APPENDIX C

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

SEE APPENDIX D

Signature

print name Michael Voskresensky

capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date

22 / 07 / 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becom`e entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

APPENDIX A

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Code

TrDate

SDate

Volume

Value

ISIN

Price

LOT

March 2020

March 2020 -

21,554,637

-$491,499.24

AU0000058737

$0.0228

- June 2020

June 2020

LOT

April 2020 -

April 2020 -

7,491,072

-$299,642.88

AU0000058737

$0.0400

June 2020

June 2020

LOT

January 2020

January 2020 -

-10,152,852

$659,216.71

AU0000058737

$0.0649

- July 2020

July 2020

APPENDIX B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

PERSON ENTITLED TO

HOLDER OF

REGISTERED HOLDER

BE REGISTERED AS

NATURE OF

CLASS AND NUMBER

RELEVANT INTEREST

OF SECURITIES

HOLDER

RELEVANT INTEREST

OF SECURITIES

PERSON'S VOTES

COPIA INVESTMENT

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA

HOLDER OF

ORDINARY

PARTNERS LTD

BANK LIMITED

BANK LIMITED

ORDINARY SHARES

32,500,000

32,500,000

BNP PARIBAS FUND

BNP PARIBAS FUND

IOOF INVESTMENT

SERVICES

SERVICES

MANAGEMENT

AUSTRALASIA PTY

AUSTRALASIA PTY

HOLDER OF

ORDINARY

LIMITED

LTD

LTD

ORDINARY SHARES

7,500,000

7,500,000

APPENDIX C

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

NAME AND ACN/ARSN (IF APPLICABLE)

NATURE OF ASSOCIATION

NIL

NIL

APPENDIX D

6.

Adresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

NAME

ADDRESS

COPIA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD

LEVEL 25, 360 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VIC 3000

IOOF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

LEVEL 6, 161 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VIC 3000

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

LEVEL 1, 800 BOURKE STREET, DOCKLANDS VIC 3008

BNP PARIBAS FUND SERVICES AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD

60 CASTLEREAGH STREET, SYDNEY NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Lotus Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 04:20:09 UTC
