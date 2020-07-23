|
Loudong General Nice Resources China Lt : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE
07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
絲路物流控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 988)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
BUSINESS UPDATE
This announcement is made by Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries the "Group") on voluntary basis to provide the shareholders of the Company and potential investors an update on the latest business development of the Group.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that it has recently been aware that two civil complaints (collectively, the "Civil Complaints") had been filed in the courts in the People's Republic of China against 絲路物流（遷安）有限公司 (transliterated in English as Silk Road Logistics (Qian'an) Company Limited, "Qian'an Logistics"), an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as defendant.
FIRST CIVIL COMPLAINT
Pursuant to the civil complaint dated 22 November 2019 (the "First Civil Complaint"), filed by 天津浩泰恒遠國際貿易有限公司 (transliterated in English as Tianjin Haotai Hengyuan International Trading Company Limited) (the "First Plaintiff") as plaintiff with Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People's Court, the First Plaintiff claimed against Qian'an Logistics for
-
repaying the aggregate amount of RMB68,370,454.42, being the purchase price for goods supplied by the First Plaintiff to Qian'an Logistics; and (ii) all the costs in relation to the First Civil Complaint.
The Directors were informed that Qian'an Logistics has filed an application with the Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People's Court and an appeal with the Tianjin High People's Court to object the Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People's Court's jurisdiction over the First Civil Compliant, the application was dismissed by the Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People's Court and the appeal was dismissed by the Tianjin High People's Court respectively.
As at the date of this announcement, the court hearing date in respect of the First Civil Complaint has yet been fixed. Qian'an Logistics intends to negotiate with the First Plaintiff for the settlement of the claim and withdrawal of the First Civil Complaint.
SECOND CIVIL COMPLAINT
Pursuant to the civil complaint dated 29 November 2019 (the "Second Civil Complaint") filed by Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (海通恒信國際租賃股份有限公司) (the "Second Plaintiff") as plaintiff with the Shanghai Financial Court, the Second Plaintiff claimed against Qian'an Logistics for (i) repayment of an aggregate amount of RMB197,754,190.70; and (ii) all the costs in relation to the Second Civil Complaint. The Second Civil Complaint had been accepted by the Shanghai Financial Court.
The Second Civil Complaint was arisen from the dispute under a domestic factoring agreement dated 26 September 2018 (the "Factoring Agreement") entered into among the Second Plaintiff, 天津物產進出口貿易有限公司 (transliterated in English as Tewoo Import and Export Trade Company Limited) ("Tewoo") and Qian'an Logistics. Pursuant to the Factoring Agreement, the Second Plaintiff agreed to provide financing to Tewoo which, in return, agreed to assign all its rights under the account receivables in the aggregate amount of RMB223,463,688.00 (the "Account Receivables") payable by Qian'an Logistics to the Second Plaintiff in connection with five copper cathode contracts supplied by Tewoo to Qian'an. According to the Factoring Agreement, the Second Plaintiff appointed Tewoo to be its collection and receiving agent for the receipt of the Account Receivables payable by Qian'an Logistics.
The Directors were informed that Qian'an Logistics has filed an application with the Shanghai Financial Court and an appeal with the Shanghai High People's Court in relation to, among others, objection of Shanghai Financial Court's jurisdiction over the Second Civil Compliant, the application was dismissed by the Shanghai Financial Court and the appeal was dismissed by the Shanghai High People's Court respectively.
The management of Qian'an Logistics represented that Qian'an Logistics has fully settled the Account Receivables with Tewoo in connection with the five copper cathode contracts. In the premises, Qian'an Logistics has instructed its PRC legal adviser to contest the claim and to handle all other legal issues in connection with the Second Civil Complaint. As the trial has not yet commenced, the effects of the Second Civil Complaint on the Company cannot be assessed at this moment.
Further announcements relating to the Civil Complaints will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or as required by the applicable rules and regulations.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the
shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
Meng Fanpeng
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 23 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Wong Kai Ling, Ms. Yang Yi and Mr. Meng Fanpeng; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Qin Bo; and five independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Leung Yuen Wing, Mr. Wu Zhao, Mr. Liu Wei and Mr. Zou Mingwu.
Disclaimer
Loudong General Nice Resources (China) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 14:00:13 UTC
|
|