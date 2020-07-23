Loudong General Nice Resources China Lt : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

The Directors were informed that Qian'an Logistics has filed an application with the Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People's Court and an appeal with the Tianjin High People's Court to object the Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People's Court's jurisdiction over the First Civil Compliant, the application was dismissed by the Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People's Court and the appeal was dismissed by the Tianjin High People's Court respectively.

As at the date of this announcement, the court hearing date in respect of the First Civil Complaint has yet been fixed. Qian'an Logistics intends to negotiate with the First Plaintiff for the settlement of the claim and withdrawal of the First Civil Complaint.

SECOND CIVIL COMPLAINT

Pursuant to the civil complaint dated 29 November 2019 (the "Second Civil Complaint") filed by Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (海通恒信國際租賃股份有限公司) (the "Second Plaintiff") as plaintiff with the Shanghai Financial Court, the Second Plaintiff claimed against Qian'an Logistics for (i) repayment of an aggregate amount of RMB197,754,190.70; and (ii) all the costs in relation to the Second Civil Complaint. The Second Civil Complaint had been accepted by the Shanghai Financial Court.

The Second Civil Complaint was arisen from the dispute under a domestic factoring agreement dated 26 September 2018 (the "Factoring Agreement") entered into among the Second Plaintiff, 天津物產進出口貿易有限公司 (transliterated in English as Tewoo Import and Export Trade Company Limited) ("Tewoo") and Qian'an Logistics. Pursuant to the Factoring Agreement, the Second Plaintiff agreed to provide financing to Tewoo which, in return, agreed to assign all its rights under the account receivables in the aggregate amount of RMB223,463,688.00 (the "Account Receivables") payable by Qian'an Logistics to the Second Plaintiff in connection with five copper cathode contracts supplied by Tewoo to Qian'an. According to the Factoring Agreement, the Second Plaintiff appointed Tewoo to be its collection and receiving agent for the receipt of the Account Receivables payable by Qian'an Logistics.

The Directors were informed that Qian'an Logistics has filed an application with the Shanghai Financial Court and an appeal with the Shanghai High People's Court in relation to, among others, objection of Shanghai Financial Court's jurisdiction over the Second Civil Compliant, the application was dismissed by the Shanghai Financial Court and the appeal was dismissed by the Shanghai High People's Court respectively.