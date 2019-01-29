Louise Hird Joins Therium Capital Management Australia from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

Therium Capital Management, a leading global provider of litigation
finance, announced today that Louise Hird has been appointed to the firm
as an investment manager. Louise joins Therium from the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), where she was a director
leading investigations focused on consumer and competition law. Founded
in 2009, Therium is one of the largest and most established litigation
financing firms in the world. The firm has funded claims valued at $36
billion.
Therium Capital Management Australia Pty Ltd is headquartered in
Melbourne and is led by Simon Dluzniak, who has worked in the funding
industry in Australia and the UK since 2003.
Therium has funded claims in Australia since 2011 and is currently
funding high profile shareholder class actions against the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia Ltd and Spotless Group Holdings Ltd, as well as
delivery management software company GetSwift Ltd. Therium Capital
Management Australia will continue to finance class actions and general
commercial, insolvency and arbitration claims. The firm will also seek
to develop the country’s emerging corporate funding and portfolio
funding markets, as well as investigate the funding of arbitration
claims in Hong Kong and Singapore, both of which are emerging markets
for litigation finance.
Simon Dluzniak, Head of Therium Capital Management Australia, said: “We
are very excited about launching our office in Melbourne and delighted
that Louise has joined the team. Her competition experience will be
invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative funding solutions for
our clients. Whilst our business has been very successful in Australia
for some time and we are funding some major cases, having a team on the
ground ensures that we are closer to our clients, and better positioned
to capitalise on market opportunities in Australia and the Asia-Pacific
region more broadly.”
Louise Hird, Investment Manager at Therium Capital Management Australia,
said: “I have known of Therium for many years and have been hugely
impressed. The team has tremendous experience in funding highly complex,
often cross border cases, both claimant and defendant side, and has been
at the forefront of developing the industry globally. I am very excited
to join the firm and look forward to building the business further in
Australia and the wider region, as well as working with our
international teams to leverage Australia’s long standing experience of
funding.”
Prior to joining Therium, Simon spent 12 years with another
international funder, leading on cases in Australia and the UK. He has
significant funding experience, particularly in relation to class action
and insolvency litigation, having managed a number of high-profile
funded cases in both jurisdictions. Previously, Simon worked with
corporate regulators in Australia and the UK, and at Ernst & Young. He
graduated from La Trobe University with degrees in Arts (BA) and Law
(LLB) in 1997.
At the ACCC, Louise led a wide variety of investigations into misconduct
in various industries. She has advised at a high level on enforcement
strategy and case formulation in complex matters, and managed
proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia. Louise has a Bachelor of
Arts from the University of Melbourne and a Master of Laws (Juris
Doctor) from Monash University.
Therium has operations across Europe, including in the UK, Germany,
Italy, Spain and Scandinavia, and in the US. Therium was the first
commercial litigation funder to have operations on the ground in Germany
and Scandinavia and it was the first European firm to launch a full
service business in the US.
Litigation funding allows individuals and companies to take on
litigation and arbitration cases that they might not otherwise be able
to afford, and/or to hedge the costs and risks involved in such matters.
Therium pays for all of the costs, including adverse costs in the event
that the case is lost, and only receives payment if the case is won.
Therium Capital Management Australia Pty Ltd is located at: Level 3, 257
Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000. Telephone: +61 (0)3 8375 9641.
ENDS
About Therium
Founded in 2009, Therium is a leading global litigation financing firm
with a market-leading track record of generating superior returns for
its investors. The firm works across all forms of commercial litigation
and arbitration and invests in a broad range of complex commercial
disputes, from securities and shareholder actions, international
arbitration, competition and antitrust cases, through to intellectual
property, insolvency and class actions. In February 2018, Therium
announced its latest fund of £200 million, which the company is now
actively deploying, and Therium has now raised nearly $800 million since
its foundation. To date, the firm globally has funded claims valued at
$36 billion. Therium has consistently been at the forefront of
innovation in litigation finance, pioneering the combined use of
insurance tools alongside funding vehicles, and introducing portfolio
funding products into the UK.
The firm’s ability to develop innovative funding arrangements and
bespoke financial solutions for litigants and law firms complements its
unmatched experience and rigorous approach to funding a wide range of
commercial disputes throughout the world. In Chambers and Partners’
inaugural litigation support directory this year, Therium was ranked as
a Tier 1 litigation funder. Therium is a founder member of the Association
of Litigation Funders of England and Wales.
www.therium.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005511/en/