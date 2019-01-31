Louisiana Nonprofit Receives $5K Grant from BancorpSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas

Reintegration into society might get easier for Louisiana residents
affected by arrest or incarceration, thanks in part to $5,000 in
Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from BancorpSouth Bank and the
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). The funds were awarded
to Re-Entry Solutions, which provides education, employment and housing
resources to Louisiana residents affected by arrest or incarceration,
The funds will be used to hire an executive director for Re-Entry
Solutions, relieving Founder Candy Christophe of her eight-year post as
volunteer executive director.
“The funds will help us get an executive director in place, who can
continue the work that I have started with Re-Entry Solutions,” said Ms.
Christophe. “It will have a beneficial economic impact on the community
because our goal is to keep families together by providing job placement
assistance,” she said.
The funds were awarded at a ceremonial check presentation yesterday in
Alexandria, Louisiana. This is the organization’s second PGP award.
Representatives from the banks, organization and the office of U.S.
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) attended the event.
Once known as the “prison capital of the world,” Louisiana’s
incarceration rate has decreased, thanks in part to reformed legislation
and services such as Re-Entry Solutions that work to break the cycle of
incarceration. Ms. Christophe first conceived of the organization when
she heard a sermon that she couldn’t forget.
“In the sermon, the pastor said, ‘it’s time for us to stop waiting for a
program. It’s time for us to be the program.’ I knew then that I
had to do something to help my community,” she said.
BancorpSouth Bank South Louisiana Division President Eugene Scriber said
the PGP aligns with the bank’s commitment to serving the community.
“Re-Entry Solutions provides a second chance to individuals in need,”
Mr. Scriber said. “The PGP funds help us further Re-Entry Solutions’
noble mission, as well as strengthen our relationship with the
organization.”
The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions like
BancorpSouth Bank to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based
organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio. In
2018, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 31 member
institutions to assist 32 CBOs. Combined with the $114,010 contributed
by FHLB Dallas members, a total of $414,010 has been awarded to the
organizations.
“One of the unique aspects of the PGP is that FHLB Dallas matches our
member’s funds 3 to 1,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and
director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Not only do the funds
go a little farther, but they also help our members support missions
they believe in.”
Ms. Christophe – who will officially step down as volunteer executive
director on February 1 – said the grant funds came at the right time.
“Eight years is a long time and I can’t say this enough – people are
worth investing in. I don’t regret the sacrifice. We cannot say ‘thank
you’ enough to those who join us in making this world a better place.”
