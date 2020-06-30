Louisville, KY Mayor Greg Fischer Becomes 78th President of the United States Conference of Mayors

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fischer was elected as the 78th President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) during a session of the Conference's Executive Committee. Mayor Fischer will succeed outgoing USCM President Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett. Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley was also elected USCM Vice President, and Miami (FL) Mayor Francis X. Suarez was elected USCM Second Vice President.

The USCM Executive Committee also voted in newly elected leadership, which is as follows:

New USCM Trustees: West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon and Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor David Holt. Trustees of the USCM, along with the top three officers and past presidents make up the Executive Committee of the organization.

New USCM Advisory Board Members: New Orleans (LA) Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Tampa (FL) Mayor Jane Castor; Seattle (WA) Mayor Jenny Durkan; Dallas (TX) Mayor Eric Johnson; Chicago (IL) Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot; and Huntington (WV) Mayor Steve Williams. The Advisory Board functions in an advisory capacity to the Executive Committee on all matters of policy and program.

The proceedings of today's Executive Committee session can be viewed here.

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors , or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors .

