Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Love Thy Neighbor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 06:21pm EDT

San Francisco, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are living in a time of crisis: a global pandemic the severity of which we have not seen in more than a century. The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, does not discriminate based on region or religion. No one is immune to it, and vulnerable populations find themselves at growing risk as each day passes.

In the midst of the anxiety COVID-19 has wrought, there is a global community rallying to help. Members of URI (United Religions Initiative), the largest grassroots interfaith peacebuilding network in the world comprised of people of all beliefs (religious, spiritual, Indigenous, and secular), are working side-by-side regardless of differences in belief and background.

Some of the collaboration includes:

  • delivering food and essential supplies door-to-door in Indian slums, where many families face starvation during pandemic lockdown;
  • making face masks for widows in Pakistan who depend on community aid;
  • inventing and implementing portable hand washing stations in remote parts of Cameroon where sanitation is hampered by lack of running water;
  • distributing resources and livestreaming virtual gatherings in communities across the United States.

Many others are generating online videos and content to provide information, comfort, and support to isolated people yearning for connection all over the world.

While a disturbing percentage of the population is allowing the virus to deepen cultural, religious, and political divisions, heckling frontline healthcare workers and rallying against government orders to shelter-in-place, the URI global community is an encouraging example of how a crisis can bring humanity together.

For inspiring examples of people in 108 countries around the world who have decided to look past differences of religion, belief, partisanship, caste, and ethnicity—just like the virus ignores these artificial divides—and to pour their efforts into helping their brothers and sisters instead, visit https://uri.org/coronavirus. This page is updated with new stories daily.

Around the world, URI members are spreading hope, offering support, and reaffirming that though we may be physically isolated from each other, we can continue to connect soul-to-soul. 

###

ABOUT URI

URI (United Religions Initiative) is the largest grassroots interfaith peacebuilding network in the world. It cultivates peace and justice by engaging people to bridge religious and cultural differences and work together for the good of their communities. We implement our mission in 108 countries through local and global initiatives that build the capacity of over 1000 member groups and organizations, called Cooperation Circles, to engage in community action such as conflict resolution and reconciliation, environmental sustainability, education, women’s and youth programs, and advocacy for human rights.

URI holds the prestigious distinction of being a non-governmental organization (NGO) with consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and has long-standing partnerships with several other UN agencies.

Learn more at URI.org.

Attachments 

Isabelle Ortega, URI Communications Director
United Religions Initiative
+1-415-570-3235
iortega@uri.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:13pMANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Restructuring Pursuant To U.S. Tax Regulations
PU
07:13pU S SILICA : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call
PR
07:13pVOLARIS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS : 3.9% Operating Margin, up 3.5 percentage points and 2.1% TRASM Increase year over year
PR
07:12pPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Consumer Finance Launches, Expanding Footprint in Financial Services Sector
PR
07:12pIBM Business Partner Evanston Technology Partners & Cylera Announce New Solution to Help Hospitals Manage & Protect Ventilators & Other Critical Medical Devices in the Age of COVID-19
BU
07:10pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06pWatford Announces Expected Impact of COVID-19 on 2020 First Quarter Results
GL
07:05pMIL.K : Blockchain Rewards Platform MiL.k Integrates With Leading South Korean Travel Agency Yanolja
EQ
07:04pFOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Releases 2019 Q4 and Annual Results; Subsidiaries Report Record 2019 Adjusted EBITDA
AQ
07:01pFURA GEMS : Secures Ministry Approval for Acquisition of Ruby Licence in Mozambique
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'
2EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
3KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering
4HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CROWN CASTLE (CCI) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES T..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group