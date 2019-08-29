Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Love Travel Stops untry Stores : Travel Stops opens new locations in Florida and Georgia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:41am EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 29, 2019 - Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, the nation's industry-leading travel stop network, is now serving customers in Lake Wales, Florida, and Commerce, Georgia, thanks to two travel stops that opened Thursday. The Lake Wales store, located on Highway 27, adds 70 jobs and 68 truck parking spaces to Polk County. The Commerce store, located on Interstate 85, adds 70 jobs and 114 truck parking spaces to Jackson County.

'We're excited to expand our footprint in Florida and Georgia,' said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love's. 'We want to place Love's in locations that are convenient for professional and four-wheel drivers and both of these central locations will ensure that customers have access to quality products and services as they travel throughout each state.'

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

  • More than 8,000 square feet.
  • Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway.
  • Sixty-eight truck parking spaces.
  • Seventy-one car parking spaces.
  • Seven diesel bays.
  • Love's Truck Tire Care center.
  • Five showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • Bean to cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
  • CAT scale.
  • Dog park.
  • More than 13,000 square feet.
  • Dunkin, Godfather's Pizza and Subway.
  • One hundred and fourteen truck parking spaces.
  • Eighty-one car parking spaces.
  • Seven RV parking spaces.
  • Nine diesel bays.
  • Eight showers.
  • Speedco location on-site.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • Bean to cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
  • CAT scale.
  • Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love's will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the Citrus Boys and Girls Club in Lake Wales and $2,000 to Commerce Middle School.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 490 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with 'Clean Places, Friendly Faces' at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

Disclaimer

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 15:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11pA TALE OF TWO CRISES : London and Milan stocks diverge
RE
12:08pYoung Chinese Spend Like Americans -- And Take on -2-
DJ
12:08pYoung Chinese Spend Like Americans -- And Take on Worrisome Debt
DJ
12:06pTrump Defends China Stance Amid Worries About Economic Impact
DJ
12:06pECORUN 2019 : Driving fuel efficiency to new heights
PU
11:53aEXCLUSIVE : Novelis' $2.6 billion Aleris deal set for EU green light - sources
RE
11:51aTRADE WAR DIMS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN CHINA : survey
RE
11:51aWORLD BANK : Japan to Support Human Capital Development Through Education in Africa
PU
11:51aAUTO CARE ASSOCIATION : U.S. Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas to Keynote Auto Care Legislative Summit
PU
11:44aGlobal shares rally as China fuels trade deal hopes, Italy moves toward new government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group