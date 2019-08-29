Love Travel Stops untry Stores : Travel Stops opens new locations in Florida and Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 29, 2019 - Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, the nation's industry-leading travel stop network, is now serving customers in Lake Wales, Florida, and Commerce, Georgia, thanks to two travel stops that opened Thursday. The Lake Wales store, located on Highway 27, adds 70 jobs and 68 truck parking spaces to Polk County. The Commerce store, located on Interstate 85, adds 70 jobs and 114 truck parking spaces to Jackson County.

'We're excited to expand our footprint in Florida and Georgia,' said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love's. 'We want to place Love's in locations that are convenient for professional and four-wheel drivers and both of these central locations will ensure that customers have access to quality products and services as they travel throughout each state.'

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

More than 8,000 square feet.

Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway.

Sixty-eight truck parking spaces.

Seventy-one car parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Love's Truck Tire Care center.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

Bean to cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park. More than 13,000 square feet.

Dunkin, Godfather's Pizza and Subway.

One hundred and fourteen truck parking spaces.

Eighty-one car parking spaces.

Seven RV parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Speedco location on-site.

Laundry facilities.

Bean to cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love's will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the Citrus Boys and Girls Club in Lake Wales and $2,000 to Commerce Middle School.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 490 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with 'Clean Places, Friendly Faces' at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.