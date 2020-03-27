Log in
Love Travel Stops untry Stores : to offer free drinks for first responders and medical professionals

03/27/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

This offer is available at all 516 Love's locations across the country, beginning Friday, March 27, at noon local time.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with 'Clean Places, Friendly Faces' at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 22:02:02 UTC
