Love’s Travel Stops Donates More Than $28 Million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 19-Year History

10/18/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

2018 Campaign Raises More Than $3.4 million for CMN Hospitals

Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) store Employees and Customers raised more than $3.4 million for sick and injured children through its five-week store campaign to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) and promotion of National Coffee Day. Love’s Employees surpassed their $3 million goal and set a company record for the most money raised during the in-store campaign with more than $3.4 million raised.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005829/en/

Love's raises more than $3.4 million for CMN Hospitals in 2018 annual store campaign. (Photo: Busine ...

Love's raises more than $3.4 million for CMN Hospitals in 2018 annual store campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Each year, our Employees show remarkable compassion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and this year was no different,” said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love’s. “Every Love’s location stepped up its fundraising efforts to truly make a difference in the lives of others. We’re very thankful for the Customers who support this cause every year, and are abundantly proud of our Employees.”

From Aug. 26 – Sept. 30, Love’s team members sold Miracle Balloon icons for donations and organized events like 5K runs, bowling tournaments, fishing tournaments, cookouts and more. Love’s showed additional support for CMN Hospitals on National Coffee Day, which took place Sept. 28 – 29 during the store campaign. To honor the day, all 24-ounce coffees and cappuccinos were discounted to $1, with all sales benefiting CMN Hospitals.

“We are so excited about the results of Love’s Miles of Miracles fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals this year,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “The 19th annual campaign raised the most money ever and we’ve got the generous employees and customers of Love’s to thank for it! Five weeks of balloon sales, barbecues, bake sales and more were capped off with two days in celebration of National Coffee Day. We are so grateful for all the help our hospitals have received from this year’s campaign.”

Of the 170 CMN Hospitals members throughout North America, 101 benefit from Love’s annual campaign. Since beginning its partnership with CMN Hospitals in 1999, Love’s has raised more than $28 million for the children and families who visit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores (Love’s) is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 470 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 22,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings, and more. Love’s has more than 250 on-site Truck Tire Care centers and 53 Speedco locations, which is the largest oil change and preventative maintenance nationwide network on the road today. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.


© Business Wire 2018
