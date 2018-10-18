Love’s Travel Stops Donates More Than $28 Million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 19-Year History

Love’s
Travel Stops (Love’s) store Employees and Customers raised more than
$3.4 million for sick and injured children through its five-week store
campaign to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN
Hospitals) and promotion of National Coffee Day. Love’s Employees
surpassed their $3 million goal and set a company record for the most
money raised during the in-store campaign with more than $3.4 million
raised.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005829/en/
Love's raises more than $3.4 million for CMN Hospitals in 2018 annual store campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Each year, our Employees show remarkable compassion for Children’s
Miracle Network Hospitals, and this year was no different,” said Jenny
Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love’s. “Every Love’s
location stepped up its fundraising efforts to truly make a difference
in the lives of others. We’re very thankful for the Customers who
support this cause every year, and are abundantly proud of our
Employees.”
From Aug. 26 – Sept. 30, Love’s team members sold Miracle Balloon icons
for donations and organized events like 5K runs, bowling tournaments,
fishing tournaments, cookouts and more. Love’s showed additional support
for CMN Hospitals on National Coffee Day, which took place Sept. 28 – 29
during the store campaign. To honor the day, all 24-ounce coffees and
cappuccinos were discounted to $1, with all sales benefiting CMN
Hospitals.
“We are so excited about the results of Love’s Miles of Miracles
fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals this
year,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network
Hospitals. “The 19th annual campaign raised the most money ever and
we’ve got the generous employees and customers of Love’s to thank for
it! Five weeks of balloon sales, barbecues, bake sales and more were
capped off with two days in celebration of National Coffee Day. We are
so grateful for all the help our hospitals have received from this
year’s campaign.”
Of the 170 CMN Hospitals members throughout North America, 101 benefit
from Love’s annual campaign. Since beginning its partnership with CMN
Hospitals in 1999, Love’s has raised more than $28 million for the
children and families who visit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores (Love’s) is the nation’s
industry-leading travel stop network with more than 470 locations in 41
states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma,
the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than
22,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists
with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline,
diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings, and more. Love’s has
more than 250 on-site Truck Tire Care centers and 53 Speedco locations,
which is the largest oil change and preventative maintenance nationwide
network on the road today. Love’s is committed to providing customers
with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.
About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and
awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments
each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to
fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical
equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network
Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time
through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising
partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and
improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why
children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member
hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org
and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005829/en/