Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Love's Travel Stops opens in Schuyler, Nebraska

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

In honor of the grand opening, Love's will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Schuyler Enrichment Foundation.

Stay connected to Love's operations by following the company on Facebook and Instagram.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with 'Clean Places, Friendly Faces' at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

Disclaimer

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pCHEVRON : Down Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 1987 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:31pEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 09.03.2020
AQ
12:31pFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 09.03.2020
AQ
12:31pTD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDEX : IMX Dips in February Amid Market Volatility
BU
12:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. – BGNE
GL
12:30pALELION ENERGY : secures continued financing of 45 MSEK in total
AQ
12:29pCONAGRA BRANDS : Reddi-wip® Offers $15,000 for the Chance to Become a Barista for a Day
PR
12:28pCP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog
RE
12:28pORASCOM CONSTRUCTION : Appoints New Group Chief Financial Officer
PU
12:28pCP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Tesco plans $6.6 billion shareholder return from Asia disposals
4GOLD : Gold jumps past $1,700 level for first time in seven years on virus fears
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in Feb amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group