Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Low & Bonar : Commission awards more than 278 million to 75 start-ups and SMEs set to shape the future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 07:16am EST

This is the first time that this 'blended finance' has been offered, and allows a much higher level of funding (up to €17.5 million per company) to accelerate the growth of European companies with ground-breaking innovations. The Commission has also signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank Group to set up a dedicated EIC Fund to manage the equity investment.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said:

The future European Innovation Council will turn far more of Europe's world class science and start-ups to global technology leaders. I am glad that this first offer of combined grant and equity financing saw such a high demand from Europe's start-ups and SMEs. This confirms that the European Innovation Council is filling a gap in funding, and that it is right to set it up as a fully-fledged initiative under the next EU budget

The start-ups and SMEs selected for EIC Accelerator Pilot support span across 15 member states and five associated countries, with France and Israel hosting the maximum number of blended finance projects (six each) and with Switzerland and Germany hosting the maximum number of grant-only projects (9 and 6 respectively). The strong demand for blended finance from countries associated to the EU funding programme for research and innovation, as well as from companies across the EU, demonstrates the attractiveness of this new funding model and the attractiveness of collaborating with the European Union.

As well as the financial support, the start-ups and SMEs will have access to coaching, networking and business acceleration services to help them build their businesses. The new EIC Fund will conduct the necessary due diligence in order to make the equity investments in early 2020. The EIC Fund will bring in co-investments and follow up investments by private investors and others.

List of companies selected for funding

Fact sheet: Innovators guide to the EIC

EIC pilot website

EIC country breakdown

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for Research and Innovation published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 12:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aWHITE GOLD CORP : . Stakes Strategic Claims in White Gold District, Yukon & Management to Provide Corporate Update Webinar Focusing on Titan Discovery Today at 4PM EST
AQ
07:37aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC's Q4 adjusted earnings miss estimates, net profit falls six per cent
AQ
07:36aAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : UK new van market down -9.6% in November
PU
07:36aVERINT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07:36aSHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH : Voluntary announcement - exclusive license agreement with farma de colombia s.a.s for hlx01
PU
07:36aEVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07:36aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas
PU
07:36aTractor Supply Company Announces CEO Succession Plan; Names Hal Lawton President and Chief Executive Officer, Effective January 13, 2020
GL
07:36aPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : to Host 2020 Tokyo Investor Day
BU
07:35aePlay Announces new Big Shot v2.0 with new user avatars and more in-app purchases
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
3AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
4Moncler shares jump after report of Kering interest
5Oil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group