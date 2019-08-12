Low-Code Is the Future - OutSystems Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Gartner estimates that “by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.”

OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code application development platform, was named a Leader in the new 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.* This Magic Quadrant was renamed by Gartner this year; previously, it was named the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service. It is the second of two Gartner market categories where OutSystems has been named a Leader recently – Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms and Multiexperience Development Platforms.

OutSystems believes one thing is clear – low-code is the future of app development. It is going to surpass traditional coding as the app delivery platform of choice in the next few years. Gartner estimates that “by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.”

Low-code has helped OutSystems customers achieve unparalleled results like:

Schneider Electric launched 60 apps in 20 months, with most delivered in just 10 weeks.

Ricoh replaced legacy systems, achieving a 253% ROI and a payback in just 7 months.

thinkmoney delivered a modern mobile digital banking experience in just 14 weeks.

“Our customers are achieving incredible results on our platform,” says Paulo Rosado, OutSystems CEO. “We believe our latest recognition from Gartner simply underscores what we have been hearing for years: OutSystems makes it possible for organizations to capture new markets, create new services, and captivate customers in new and unimagined ways. We are pioneers in this space, and we will continue to lead the way.”

The OutSystems low-code application development platform addresses critical issues like the skyrocketing demand for new enterprise applications, the need to modernize aging legacy systems, and the shortage of full-stack developers. OutSystems covers the widest range of capabilities for enterprise-grade development and full lifecycle management, including business process management (BPM), integration workflows, UIs, business logic, data models, web services, and APIs. OutSystems offers access to capabilities such as an advanced web and mobile user experience, B2C support, and even batch processing. OutSystems customers state that they selected OutSystems for its strong vision and innovation.

In fact, OutSystems customers consistently rate OutSystems highly. OutSystems is an October 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Mobile App Development Platforms and a February 2019 Customers’ Choice for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service Software on Gartner Peer Insights. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals with experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. Vendors must have a minimum of 50 published reviews, with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher.

“OutSystems provides a great platform for rapidly bringing applications to life and managing the entire SDLC process. The development and operational tools provide a cohesive ecosystem that allow an enterprise to be productive and innovative.” – Senior Application Specialist in the Services industry – READ REVIEW HERE

“If your ambition is to deliver robust and innovative solutions in a very productive and efficient way, the OutSystems platform will suit your needs.” – IT Project Manager in the Healthcare industry – READ REVIEW HERE

In the Magic Quadrant report, Gartner offers its own definition of Enterprise Low-Code Application Development Platforms, stating that they support “rapid application development, deployment, one-step deployment, execution and management using declarative, high-level programming abstractions such as model-driven and metadata-based programming languages, and one-step deployments. They support the development of user interfaces, business logic and data services, and improve productivity at the expense of portability across vendors, as compared with conventional application platforms.”

Gartner Disclaimers – Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual customers based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

