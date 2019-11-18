Low ECB rates will further weigh on bank profits: de Guindos

"The recent softening of the macroeconomic growth outlook and the associated low-for-longer interest rate environment are likely to weigh further on their profitability prospects," de Guindos told a conference.

"Many market analysts are concerned about the drag on bank profitability that could result from the negative impact of monetary policy accommodation on net interest margins. And net interest margins are indeed under pressure," he added.

