Lower Manhattan Historical Association Virtual July 4 Parade Video

06/29/2020 | 10:16am EDT

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lower Manhattan Historical Association ("LMHA"), which has produced July 4 Parades through Lower Manhattan in New York City for the past five years, profoundly announces that as a result of the restrictions resulting from the Coronavirus, this year it has decided to create a virtual parade in the form of a video combining all prior parades. The video, which has been created by noted videographer Anthony Bellov with the assistance of LMHA Board members, is intended to substitute for this year's actual parade.

"We are very excited about this new form of July 4 virtual parade to meet the current conditions in the City and still provide New Yorkers and others with a historically based July 4 experience of which all can be proud," said James S. Kaplan, LMHA President. Although it is intended to be viewed on July 4 when many will be unable to go out of their homes physically to experience July 4 festivities, we are releasing it immediately and hope that it may obtain an even larger audience than our usual parades.

James S. Kaplan
President LMHA

Please consult our website at (https://www.lmha-nyc.org/independence-day)

CONTACT: JAMES S. KAPLAN 646-383-3688, PRESIDENT LMHA

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lower-manhattan-historical-association-virtual-july-4-parade-video-301084930.html

SOURCE Lower Manhattan Historical Society


© PRNewswire 2020
