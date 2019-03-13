Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lower refuelling traffic sinks Singapore marine fuel sales in February to three-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:14am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sales of marine fuels in Singapore, Asia's biggest ship fuelling port, fell to a three-year low in February of 3.78 million tonnes, down 8.6 percent from a year earlier, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed on Wednesday.

The February volume was 10 percent lower than January when 4.199 million tonnes were sold.

The number of ships that called in February at Singapore for refuelling, also called bunkering, fell 10.3 percent from January to a six-month low of 3,180 ships. However, bunkering calls in February were up 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

The lower bunkering traffic in February was attributed to the Lunar New Year holidays in China and parts of Asia during the month, the fewer calendar days in February and possibly lower overall shipping traffic from the U.S.-China trade tensions, two trade sources said.

In a sign that the world's second-largest economy is losing steam, factory activity in China contracted to a three-year low in February as export orders fell at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis.

Reflecting the lower bunkering activity at Singapore, vessels loaded an average of 1,189 tonnes each of bunkers in February, down from 1,337 tonnes last year but marginally higher from 1,184 tonnes in January, Reuters calculations showed.

The average volume loaded by each ship in 2018 totalled 1,262 tonnes.

FUEL TYPES

Sales of 380-centistoke (cst) high-sulphur fuel oil were at a three-year low of 2.707 million tonnes in February, 7.2 percent lower than a year earlier and 8.9 percent lower than the previous month.

Sales of low-sulphur marine fuels that comply with upcoming emissions regulations from 2020 totalled 260,000 tonnes in February, slightly lower from the record 262,000 tonnes sold in January, Reuters calculations showed.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has passed rules requiring the sulphur content in shipping fuel be reduced to 0.5 percent from 3.5 percent from the start of next year.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aSan Juan Mercantile Exchange Announces Strategic Partnerships that Provide Unprecedented Access to Dark Pool Trading in the Digital Asset Market
PR
06:29aSMMT SOCIETY OF MOTOR MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS : statement on tariff announcement
PU
06:27aChina's Shandong plans $24.2 billion transport-related spending this year - Xinhua
RE
06:24aWORLD BANK : Roma Inclusion in the Western Balkans Needs Focused Interventions
PU
06:24aAussie whacked lower again on economy concerns
RE
06:23aOil up on reduced U.S. output estimate, stalled Venezuelan exports
RE
06:18aPetronas moves floating LNG facility to new location off Sabah
RE
06:15aEurozone Industry Rebound in January Was Stronger Than Expected
DJ
06:14aAfrican e-commerce firm Jumia pushes ahead with New York listing
RE
06:14aLower refuelling traffic sinks Singapore marine fuel sales in February to three-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2UK says would cut tariffs, no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : profits disappoint as stronger eur..
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : reports record 2018 results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.