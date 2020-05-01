Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (“Hallmark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HALL). 

Hallmark is a specialty property and casualty insurance company.  During the month of March 2020, Hallmark’s shares experienced a precipitous fall as a result of a series of alarming announcements.  First, on March 2, 2020, Hallmark issued a press release, announcing its decision to “exit from the Binding Primary Auto portfolio, which represented approximately $114 million of the Company’s gross written premiums for 2019.”  On this news, the price of Hallmark shares dropped $2.10, losing almost 15% of its value in only one day.  

Next, on March 11, 2020, Hallmark announced it had fired its independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA LLP, (“BDO”) citing to a disagreement over, among other things, Hallmark’s processes for estimating reserves for unpaid losses, internal controls over financial reporting and a potential impact on recorded amounts of the reserves for the previous reporting periods.  On this news, Hallmark shares fell from $8.10 to $5.71, a loss of almost 30% on a single day of trading. 

If you are a shareholder of Hallmark who suffered a loss, we encourage you to contact attorney Andrea Farah of Lowey Dannenberg at (914) 733-7256 or afarah@lowey.com to learn more about this investigation or to discuss your options.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hallmark should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws.  The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has in the past recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors. 

Contact

Andrea Farah

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: afarah@lowey.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pDYNEX CAPITAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:32pTelefonica in talks to merge O2 with Virgin Media - source
RE
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:30pINDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01:30pListen Technologies Acquires ExXothermic, Inc.
GL
01:29pBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Monthly report Share Buy Back March 2020
PU
01:24pPPL : Electric Utilities posts updated price to compare
PU
01:24pIPVENTURE : 's Autonomous Delivery Bot Technologies to Combat Coronavirus
BU
01:23pFanDuel Sportsbook Debuts in Colorado
BU
01:19pNATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group