Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of J2 Global, Inc. (“J2 Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JCOM). 

J2 Global is a California based technology company. The Company focuses on internet information and services with a portfolio of outlets that reach over 180 million people per month.

On June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report detailing a culture of insider dealing and self-enrichment through acquisitions. Specifically, the report states that J2 Global’s acquisition process is opaque and allows for the company to purchase assets from insiders at a premium, including one company that was based out of a senior executive’s home. This senior executive also handled approximately 73% of the Company’s acquisitions to date. The questioned transactions are estimated to total between $117 million and $172 million. The report also states that the insider enrichment extended beyond the acquisitions. For example, the CEO of J2 Global made more than the CEOs of Microsoft and JP Morgan in his first year.

On this news, shares of J2 Global’s fell from $69.50 to $63.21, or a loss of 9.05%, in one day.

If you are a shareholder of J2 Global who suffered a loss, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.  

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding J2 Global should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws.  The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has in the past recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors. 

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pAGREE REALTY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pPENN VIRGINIA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pCENTRIC BRANDS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pFRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pWINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pPLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pPROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pDISH NETWORK CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard headquarters as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
4DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : WORKPLACES WITH COVID-19 CASES FACE A QUESTION: What to Tell the Rest of the Staff?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group