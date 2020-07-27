Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“Renewable Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGI).

Renewable Energy provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels.

On June 23, 2020, Renewable Energy issued a press release “announc[ing] that the Company’s second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negative $12 million and negative $2 million,” down from the range of $20 million to $35 million that the Company had previously announced on April 30, 2020. The Company explained its significantly revised outlook by telling investors that “[t]he guidance model used in connection with the previous estimate contained inadvertent calculation errors, which on their own would have resulted in a significant reduction in the Company’s previous Adjusted EBITDA estimate.”

On this news, the stock price fell from $28.58 on June 23, 2020 to $22.73 on June 24, 2020, a drop of $5.85 per share, or 20.47%.

If you are a shareholder of Renewable Energy who suffered a loss, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.  

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Renewable Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws.  The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has in the past recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors. 

Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pPOVERTY DIGNIFIED : to Host Conference Call for Stakeholders
AQ
12:48pBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:47pOLD POINT FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:47pKOPPERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:47pNORTHWEST BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:47pREPUBLIC FIRST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:47pDIANA SHIPPING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:47pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NRZ MSR-Collateralized Notes, Series 2020-FNT2
BU
12:46pCEGEDIM INSURANCE SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES BEYOND : the personal insurance market's first services hub
PU
12:46pRENAULT : Alejandro mesonero-romanos joins groupe renault
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
2SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
5BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group