Lowey Dannenberg Is Investigating Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

08/15/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PINS).

On June 15, 2020, two former employees of the Company went public with claims of racial discrimination and disparity in their pay scale. On August 11, 2020, former COO raised similar claims of unequal pay, hostile work environment and gender bias in her lawsuit against the Company.

If you are a shareholder of Pinterest and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.  

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws.  The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors. 

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com

 

