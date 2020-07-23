Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lowey Dannenberg Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Wells Fargo & Co. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – WFC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:04am EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, has filed a federal securities class action in the Southern District of New York on behalf of its client and all similarly situated investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Wells Fargo & Co. ("Wells Fargo" or the "Company") (NYSE: WFC) from February 2, 2018 through March 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The class action is titled Perry v. Wells Fargo & Co. et al, No. 1:20-cv-04494 (S.D.N.Y.). 

If you are a shareholder who purchased Wells Fargo securities during the Class Period, you have until August 14, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as the Lead Plaintiff for the Class. Any member of the proposed Class may move to serve as the Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice.  To obtain a copy of the complaint or to discuss this lawsuit, contact Christian Levis at clevis@lowey.com or by calling 914-733-7220 or Andrea Farah at afarah@lowey.com or by calling 914-733-7256.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Wells Fargo provides a range of financial products and services, including banking, consumer finance, credit cards, investments, leasing and mortgages. The Complaint alleges that Wells Fargo made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period, repeatedly touting its efforts towards compliance with consent orders issued by the Federal Reserve, Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other government agencies. 

On March 4, 2020, a 113-page-report told the true story of Wells Fargo’s compliance. The report stated that the Company had submitted insufficiently developed and inadequate remediation plans, struggled to meet deadlines, and failed to implement meaningful reforms. The government agencies overseeing the reform threatened supervisory and/or enforcement actions and additional penalties. Wells Fargo’s stock declined from $41.40 to close at $37.09 on Friday, March 6, 2020, a decline of $4.31 or just over 10%.

On March 10, 2020, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee requested that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate Wells Fargo’s former CEO for providing false statements directly related to the Company’s compliance while giving public testimony in 2019. On this news, Wells Fargo’s shares fell from $34.63 per share to $27.20, a decline of $7.43 or more than 20%.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Since its inception in 1967, Lowey has specialized in the prosecution of complex civil class action lawsuits and has grown into one of the most successful shareholder litigation firms in the field. Its investor litigation group has recovered billions of dollars in the aggregate and has achieved landmark, long-term corporate governance changes at public companies. Over decades of zealous advocacy, Lowey has developed a profound knowledge of securities and antitrust class action litigation.

Contact

If you have any questions or want to discuss this lawsuit, contact Christian Levis at clevis@lowey.com or by calling 914-733-7220 or Andrea Farah at afarah@lowey.com or by calling 914-733-7256.

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aTENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-23072020-00059
PU
05:31aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcements by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited
PU
05:31aWORLDLINE : 2020 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
05:31aSH : Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and to repurchase shares, re-election of retiring directors and notice of annual general meeting
PU
05:31aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Summary statement of assets and liabilities (c.b.1.1) 30/06/20
PU
05:31aHORNBACH HOLDING : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
05:31aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:31aOpthea Clinical Data of OPT-302 in Diabetic Macular Edema to be Presented at American Society of Retina Specialists 2020 Annual Meeting
GL
05:31aFriendable CEO Interviewed on iHeartRADIO as the Company Prepares for its July 24th Fan Pass Launch Event
GL
05:31aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global High Purity Alumina Market 2020-2024 | Rising Adoption of LED Lighting to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
3BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer
4LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
5TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group