Lowndes County GA : Public Notice of Opportunity to Apply for Nonexclusive Residential Solid Waste Collection Franchise

03/18/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Public Notice of Opportunity to Apply

for Nonexclusive Residential Solid Waste Collection Franchise

The Board of Commissioners of Lowndes County is currently accepting applications from providers of solid waste collection services for nonexclusive franchises to provide residential solid waste collection services for the unincorporated area of Lowndes County pursuant to the 2015 Lowndes County Solid Waste Ordinance.

The Board of Commissioners currently anticipates considering applications for new franchises and for renewals of existing franchises at its March 26, 2019, regular meeting.

The terms of existing nonexclusive franchises to provide residential solid waste collection services for the unincorporated area of Lowndes County will expire March 31, 2019.

The form of Application for such a nonexclusive franchise and a copy of said Ordinance may be obtained from the office of the Board of Commissioners located on the third floor of the Administrative Building of the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex located at 327 North Ashley Street, Valdosta, Georgia.

Completed Applications should be submitted no later than Friday, March 22, 2019 @ 1:00 p.m. to the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex, 327 North Ashley Street, Valdosta, Georgia 31601, Attention: Kevin Beals.

Disclaimer

Lowndes County, GA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 14:34:02 UTC
