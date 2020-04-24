Lt. Col. Allen West Calls for Dennis Bonnen's Removal Again

GARLAND, Texas, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lt. Col. Allen West is again calling for Dennis Bonnen's removal as Speaker of the Texas State House. Bonnen's true character was revealed last year in the Empower Texans tape, he is now punishing fellow Republican politicians who have called for his resignation.

Bonnen has removed Republican Rep. Drew Darby from the Legislative Budget Board and replaced him with the far-left Democrat Rep. Mary Gonzalez. This is simply Bonnen playing politics and punishing a good Republican because Darby has called for his resignation.

"Texas does not need Republicans who suck up to and appoint progressive socialists to key positions in its legislative body. I reiterate my position that Dennis Bonnen immediately be removed from the position of Speaker of the Texas State House," declared Lt. Col. Allen West.

"Punishing your own party members for vindictive personal reasons is just another example of why Dennis Bonnen is not qualified to hold such a high office. Rep. Darby should be lauded for calling for moral standards, not punished by a superior."

Colonel West's full statement can be found here: https://west4texas.com/news/?md_post_type=nooz_release

Learn more about Allen West, his campaign, and how to keep Texas Red by visiting www.west4texas.com.

SOURCE West4Texas