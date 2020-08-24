Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lubrizol : Advanced Materials Introduces freezemaster™ Antifreeze For Sprinkler Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Protects Down to -12°F (-24°C), the Coldest Temperature of Any Listed Antifreeze

New and existing fire sprinkler systems now have freeze protection against costly corrosion and severe cold at the lowest temperature of any listed antifreeze meeting the requirements of UL 2901, “Standard for Antifreeze Solutions for Use in Fire Sprinkler Systems.”

Lubrizol Advanced Materials announces freezemaster™ antifreeze, a patent pending factory premixed solution which remains in a protective liquid state to -12°F (-24°C). It can be installed per its listing and serviced in all new and existing fire sprinkler systems for Residential, Light Hazard, Ordinary Hazard and Storage applications, including at volumes up to 500 gallons for Unoccupied NFPA 13 and 13R Light Hazard Attics versus listed alternatives limited to 40 gallons.*

NFPA standards require that glycerin and propylene glycol antifreeze solutions used in existing wet sprinkler systems be replaced with a listed antifreeze solution by September 30, 2022. Since 2013, all new systems using antifreeze must use a listed product that also has corrosion resistance properties to protect metallic sprinklers against premature degradation and possible system failure.

“Lubrizol Advanced Materials precisely formulated freezemaster™ antifreeze to deliver critical reliability for businesses and assure the safety of their customers and property,” said Mark Knurek, National Sales Manager – North America, Lubrizol Advanced Materials. “freezemaster™ antifreeze answers the need of contractors, AHJs, facility managers and building owners alike to address the life safety issues associated with antifreeze use.”

Knurek added that freezemaster™ antifreeze has corrosion resistance properties that outperform the other listed alternative in significant and measurable ways. Building on its extensive expertise in metallurgy, Lubrizol performed a series of corrosion tests in addition to those required by UL that demonstrated the superior anti-corrosion performance of freezemaster™ antifreeze. The extra protection covers both typical corrosion and a particular form that has been plaguing the fire sprinkler industry known as microbiologically influenced corrosion, or MIC.

Safety concerns over combustion risks when sprinkler systems activate in a fire led NFPA to regulate antifreeze and mandate that it be listed. Products must be premixed and remain in a protective liquid state at below-freezing temperatures.

freezemaster™ antifreeze is formulated and manufactured in the U.S. by Lubrizol Advanced Materials, a specialty chemical company supporting the fire industry for more than 30 years, and made widely available by Lubrizol’s trusted fire protection business partner, Viking® SupplyNet. It is a part of the Lubrizol FBC™ System Compatible Program. For more information about freezemaster™ antifreeze, visit www.freezemaster.com.

*Refer to the freezemasterTM antifreeze Installation Guide for design parameters and listing limitations.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, leverages its unmatched science to unlock immense possibilities at the molecular level, driving sustainable and measurable results to help the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aHEAT BIOLOGICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aXIWANG PROPERTY : Inside information and profit warning
PU
07:11aHONG KONG BUILDING AND LOAN AGENCY : (1) poll results of extraordinary general meeting (2) share consolidation and (3) adjustments to the share options
PU
07:11aLERTHAI : Supplemental announcement to the profit warning
PU
07:11aOpen Market Operations - 24 August 2020
PU
07:11aW&W GROUP : Respectable first half-year in 2020
PU
07:11aALLIED PROPERTIES H K : Joint Announcement - Proposed Privatisation of APL by the Offeror by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance) (1) Adjournment of High Court Hearing (2) Revised Expected Timetable (3) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of APL Shares and (4) Application for Wavier from Strict Compliance with Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules
PU
07:11aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
07:10aPactiv Evergreen Inc. (Currently Known as Reynolds Group Holdings Limited) Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
07:09aTodos Medical Announces $1.2 Million Contract for COVID-19 PCR Testing Equipment & Supplies with Texas-based Laboratory
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5SACYR, S.A. : SACYR S A : is awarded construction of the second runway for Jorge Chavez International Airport ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group