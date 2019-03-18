Log in
Lubrizol : Completes Acquisition of Laboratoire Phenobio

03/18/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

News Release

Lubrizol Completes Acquisition of Laboratoire Phenobio
Adds innovative botanical extracts and subcritical water extraction technology to portfolio

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the acquisition of Laboratoire Phenobio, an innovative supplier of naturally-derived extracts and botanical active ingredients. Recognized across the world as a pioneer in botanical extracts and natural performance ingredients, this addition expands Lubrizol's existing capabilities to provide clean natural ingredients across the cosmetic, nutraceutical and life sciences industries.

Located near the Bordeaux region in France, the company's unique capabilities in subcritical water extraction (SWE) of botanical biomass, coupled with their energy-economic and eco-responsible technologies provide significant value to Lubrizol's global sustainability efforts. This expertise includes a technology used to extract phytoactives from botanical raw materials and is also commonly known as pressurized low polarity water (PLPW). The technology involves extraction of a broad range of phytoactives that are not normally obtained with only water.

'Lubrizol continues to invest in innovative technologies to offer step change formulations for the personal care and life sciences markets' states Deb Langer, Lubrizol vice president and general manager of personal, home and healthcare. 'With this acquisition, Lubrizol customers will have access to novel botanical extracts compliant with ECOCERT® and COSMOS standards that meet the naturality and sustainability expectations end users are requiring on a global basis. Additionally, our preferred partners will have access to final formulations using this exciting new technology.'

About Lubrizol Personal and Home Care
We develop, manufacture and market a broad range of specialty products for skin care, hair care, bath and shower, dish care, surface care and fabric care. Our innovative ingredients and additives modify physical properties, enhance functional performance and deliver aesthetic benefits to drive key consumer product claims.

About Lubrizol LifeSciences
Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner for complex pharmaceuticals and innovative medical devices providing differentiated polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art design, development and manufacturing services to the healthcare industry.

About The Lubrizol Corporation
The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Rehker
216-447-5158
Website: www.lubrizol.com

Disclaimer

Lubrizol Corporation published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 17:29:05 UTC
