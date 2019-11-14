Lubrizol Pledges $2.2 Million to Case Western Reserve University in Latest Community Investment

CLEVELAND, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new commitment that broadens its long-standing collaboration with Case Western Reserve University, The Lubrizol Corporation has awarded the university a five-year $2.2 million grant. The grant will support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) scholarships for diverse students, internship and co-op positions, and joint research, as well as other university programs that promote student research and women in science and engineering.



“Lubrizol’s founders, who all had close associations with Case, believed education was critical for the growth of the individual and the business,” said Julie Edgar, Corporate Vice President of Innovation and Chief Sustainability Officer at Lubrizol. “We are proud to continue this tradition by supporting and growing STEM talent in our local communities, especially among underrepresented scholars. This commitment is multi-faceted to make sure we not only provide scholarship support, but also to ensure we are engaged and supportive of STEM students and faculty on an ongoing, multi-year basis through internships, sabbatical opportunities, guest lectures, innovation funding and program sponsorship.”

Built on the strengths of Case Western Reserve University and Lubrizol, research will be jointly developed in the areas of energy, human health, materials and sustainability—with an intent to potentially seed new projects and funding for projects that demonstrate commercial potential.

“We are always interested in finding ways that the Case Western Reserve community can engage more fully with the industrial sector,” said university Provost Ben Vinson III. “It is, along with our community and government partners, critical to the development of our students, our research endeavors and our innovation pathway. Working with the university’s Office of Corporate Relations, we are developing new strategies to deepen our industry collaborations that will include investment from our corporate partners to support programmatic areas across campus.”

During the last decade, Lubrizol and its Foundation have awarded grants totaling more than $10 million to support education initiatives in the communities where it operates, with the bulk of these funds directed toward Northeast Ohio.

About Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,700 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.





Contact: Alicia Gauer Director of Communications Lubrizol Alicia.Gauer@Lubrizol.com Bill Lubinger Assistant Vice President of Media Relations and Communications Case Western Reserve University william.lubinger@case.edu