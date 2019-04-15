Log in
Lubrizol : is Ready for ILSAC GF-6

04/15/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

Announcing Lubrizol® PV1510 Additive Technology for the GF-6 Specification

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces new Lubrizol® PV1510 engine oil additive technology designed to meet the complex requirements of the ILSAC GF-6 specification. Testing is underway in accordance with the ILSAC timeline to enable Lubrizol PV1510 availability ahead of the first licensing, expected on May 1, 2020.

The complexity of the ILSAC GF-6A and GF-6B specifications should not be underestimated. Engine oils must pass seven new tests and offer performance that increases fuel economy and cleanliness, while mitigating the harmful effects of low speed pre-ignition (LSPI) in modern engines.

'Lubrizol PV1510 is based on simplicity - with one additive and one viscosity modifier. Our technology is flexible, providing customers with a choice of base oil and a cascading treat rate. We have performance that addresses test requirements while achieving optimal lubrication properties for modern engines,' states Martin Birze, regional business manager for Passenger Car Engine Oils at Lubrizol.

Lubrizol PV1510 features:

  • Simplicity - One additive, one viscosity modifier, one pour point depressant embedded
  • Flexibility - Base oil choice, cascading treat rate, viscosity grade read across
  • Balance - LSPI mitigation, increased fuel economy and improved cleanliness

Lubrizol PV1510 offers customers a simple, purpose-built solution that is formulated to meet API SP with Resource Conserving, ILSAC GF-6A, ILSAC GF-6B and future GM dexos1™ specifications. For more information about this new product or to stay informed on the specification upgrade, contact your Lubrizol representative or visit LubrizolAdditives360.com

-more-

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact
Rebecca Appledorn
(440) 347-8731
Website: www.lubrizol.com

Disclaimer

Lubrizol Corporation published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 22:52:03 UTC
