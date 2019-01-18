Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Luby : 1/18/2019 Luby's Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:44pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For additional information contact: Dennard Lascar Investor Relations 713-529-6600

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Luby's Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TX - January 18, 2019 - Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Monday, January 28, 2019 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Luby's has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

By Phone:

Dial (412) 902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through February 4, 2019 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID 13686560#.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations pages of Luby's Investor Relations website at http://lubysinc.com/investors/.Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (LUB) operates 140 restaurants nationally as of December 19, 2018: 82 Luby's Cafeterias, 57 Fuddruckers, and one Cheeseburger in Paradise. The Company is also the franchisor for 103 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Colombia. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 30 sites consisting of healthcare, higher education, sport stadiums, and corporate dining locations.

###

Disclaimer

Luby's Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 23:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:19pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited (BIL) Rights Issue
PU
07:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Liberty Health Science Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LHSIF
GL
07:14pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
07:09pSO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of January 14
PU
07:09pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot Plant Arrives at Kemetco Testing Facility
PU
07:08pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Important January 31 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) by Kessler Topaz as Lead Counsel for the Class
GL
07:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA
GL
07:02pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
GL
06:52pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
GL
06:52pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satis..
2TOACHI MINING INC : TOACHI MINING : Announces Strategic Financing of up to C$1,500,000
3CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Takes Steps to Implement Arbitration Award
4RIZAL RESOURCES CORP : CHAINODE OPPORTUNITIES CORP :. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
5LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. : Announce a Settlement for Those Who Have Transacted in Euribor Products Between Ju..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.