Luby : 1/18/2019 Luby's Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

Luby's Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TX - January 18, 2019 - Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Monday, January 28, 2019 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Luby's has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

By Phone:

Dial (412) 902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through February 4, 2019 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID 13686560#.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations pages of Luby's Investor Relations website at http://lubysinc.com/investors/.Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (LUB) operates 140 restaurants nationally as of December 19, 2018: 82 Luby's Cafeterias, 57 Fuddruckers, and one Cheeseburger in Paradise. The Company is also the franchisor for 103 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Colombia. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 30 sites consisting of healthcare, higher education, sport stadiums, and corporate dining locations.

