Luby : 7/5/2019 Luby's Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

07/05/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

For additional information contact:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDennard Lascar Investor Relations 713-529-6600

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Luby's Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019

Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TX - July 5, 2019 - Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Monday, July 15, 2019 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Luby's has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

By Phone: Dial (412) 902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through July 22, 2019 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID 13691758#.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations pages of Luby's Investor Relations website at http://lubysinc.com/investors/. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates 131 restaurants nationally as of June 5, 2019: 81 Luby's Cafeterias, 49 Fuddruckers, one Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. Luby's is the franchisor for 107 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 32 sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

###

Disclaimer

Luby's Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 00:47:10 UTC
