Lucara finds blue diamond in Botswana mine

09/26/2019 | 09:37am EDT

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Lucara Diamond Corp said on Thursday it recovered a 9.74 carat blue gem diamond from its Karowe mine in Botswana, the latest in a series of high-value finds.

Lucara's find comes just three days after London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd said it recovered an extremely rare 20.08 carat blue diamond from its flagship Cullinan mine in South Africa, the world's main source of blue diamonds.

Blue diamonds comprise only about 0.02% of mined diamonds and are highly sought after for their color and rarity.

Lucara earlier this year unearthed the largest uncut diamond - 1,758-carat and weighing close to 352 grams - in recent history from the Botswana mine.

The company also said on Thursday it had found a 4.13 carat pink gem diamond.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

