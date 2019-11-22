Log in
Lucidworks (Fusion) Highest Scoring Product in 3 of 4 Insight Engines Use Cases

11/22/2019 | 01:00pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks, a leader in AI-powered search, received the highest scores from Gartner, one of the world’s leading independent technology research and advisory firms, in three out of four use cases for the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Insight Engines, 2019 report. The report comes on the heels of Gartner naming Lucidworks the only Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, 2019.

Gartner Critical Capabilities research complements the Gartner Magic Quadrant by providing deeper insight into the vendors’ product or service offerings by identifying which ones best fit various use cases. As companion research, Magic Quadrants and Critical Capabilities offer a market and product/service view that provides powerful insight to organizations making major technology decisions.

“We believe Lucidworks Fusion is the strongest product on the market for Fortune 1000 companies who want to apply AI to their digital commerce and digital workplace applications,” said Vivek Sriram, Chief Product Officer, Lucidworks. “Lucidworks Fusion is able to analyze result sets via auto-complete, auto-suggest, faceted navigation, data enrichment, NL queries, entity extraction, speech identification, sentiment detection, document/record classification, text from speech, character/face/object recognition, query intent detection and query input flexibility. Fusion searches can be executed either through an intuitive, customizable user interface or via API, allowing both direct user-generated queries or machine-generated queries. Taken together, this is a best-in-class AI and search product.”

The Gartner Critical Capabilities report evaluated 15 Insight Engine vendors across 11 capabilities and weighted them in four separate use cases. After conducting this analysis, Gartner named Lucidworks Fusion the highest scoring product in three of four use cases. These use cases include:

External (Website) Search: This use case covers site search within and across the enterprise’s public-facing and multichannel digital presence.

Insight Applications: This use case refers to delivery of insight to digital workers within the context of custom-made or third-party applications.

Extraction of Data for Analytics: By 2020, 50% of analytical queries either will be generated via search, natural language processing or voice, or will be automatically generated. This use case involves deriving data from indexed content for the purposes of analysis and reporting, either within the insight engine or via syndication to other applications.

Internal (Intranet) Search: This use case covers enterprise-wide search within the digital workplace.

Thirty-four of the Fortune 100 rely on Fusion, Lucidworks flagship product, to improve insight discovery to enable the digital workplace, or to provide their ecommerce customers with a better online experience. Lucidworks customers include: Verizon, Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit, Staples, Uber, and the U.S. Census Bureau. 

A complimentary copy of Gartner Critical Capabilities  for Insight Engines research report is available here.

Gartner Critical Capabilities for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Saniye Alaybeyi, Anthony Mullen, 20 November 2019

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Saniye Alaybeyi, Anthony Mullen, 17 September 2019

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lucidworks
Lucidworks builds AI-powered search solutions for many of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced development platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop, and deploy intelligent search apps at any scale on top of Apache Solr. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks everyday to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks’ investors include Top Tier Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, and Walden International. Learn more at lucidworks.com

Contact Information: 
Joel Richman
joel@ElscalatePR.com
617-312-5942

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
