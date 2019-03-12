Log in
Lucidworks Hires Robert Lau as Chief Operating Officer for Global Emerging Markets and APAC

03/12/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO and HONG KONG, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks, leader in AI-powered search applications, today announces the hire of Robert Lau as Chief Operating Officer for Global Emerging Markets and APAC. Lau has over two decades of experience in engineering, marketing, sales, and operations in the software industry, most recently leading APAC operations at Splunk and Elastic. As Lucidworks begins to expand to the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, Lau and his team will be building new strategic partnerships, increasing brand awareness, and championing Lucidworks in these emerging markets.

Lucidworks views the Asia-Pacific region as an important part of business expansion and development, with a growing need for digital commerce and digital workplace solutions to help organizations better understand and serve their customers and employees. In addition to Lau’s hire, the team has almost doubled in the past year in anticipation of this global growth. Operations have been established in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, Japan, Korea and Singapore, and the team is focused on building an effective partner ecosystem to best serve customers in these markets. In the second half of the year, Lucidworks will be expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region as well.

“The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a shift from web 2.0 to 3.0 with the proliferation of 5G networks led by regional operators creating a fresh need for intelligent enterprise solutions,” says Lau. “A majority of consumers are now choosing to shop online for their daily wants and needs, and they expect a highly personalised user experience. Lucidworks’ Fusion will provide great value to organizations that are capitalizing on this digital market. I’m honored to be a part of the Lucidworks executive team as we continue to share our commitment to innovation with our future partners and customers.”

Lucidworks’ Fusion incorporates machine learning and AI technologies into search applications, delivering world-class solutions for companies such as Lenovo, Home Depot, HSBC, and Lowe’s to increase conversions and revenue up to 60%. In addition to online retailers, Lau and his team will also be focusing on digital workplace transformation that improves employee productivity and efficiency, builds better data experiences for increased job satisfaction and simpler collaboration among employees, and creates competitive advantages for customers.

“We’ve grown tremendously as a company in the past year,” explains Lucidworks CEO, Will Hayes. “Robert Lau is one of our key strategic hires who will be playing a central role in our growth across international markets. His experience building out successful international operations from scratch makes us confident that he’ll lead the company towards the same success we’ve had in North America, and we’ll be looking to him for guidance as we continue to grow.”

About Lucidworks
Lucidworks builds search-driven solutions for some of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced development platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop, and deploy intelligent search apps at any scale. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks every day to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks' investors include Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, and Walden International. www.lucidworks.com

Contact Information
Katie Florez
PR Manager
513-470-7253
katie.florez@lucidworks.com

LW logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
