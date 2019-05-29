Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lucidworks Named a Leader in Cognitive Search Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:50am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks is one of the select companies that Forrester, one of the world’s leading independent technology research and advisory firms, invited to participate in its Q2 2019 Forrester WaveTM. In this evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q2 2019, Lucidworks was cited as a Leader. Lucidworks believes it is built to lead the Cognitive Search market for years to come, and that its scores in the WaveTM demonstrate Forrester’s confidence in the product roadmap, customer service, and overall ability to execute.

“Employees, customers, and people have an endless need for information,” said Will Hayes, CEO of Lucidworks. “Search is the universal way to access the information that powers our every day. We’ve built our solution to give people access to the data and insights that empower employees to make smarter business decisions, and provide shoppers with a more delightful online shopping experience. We’re providing our customers with AI-powered search to solve the biggest data problems for the world’s largest companies so they can receive the most value possible from their information.”

Thirty-four of the Fortune 100 rely on Lucidworks Fusion to improve insight discovery to enable the digital workplace, or to provide their ecommerce customers with a better online experience. Lucidworks customers include: AT&T, Honeywell, Morgan Stanley, Red Hat, Reddit, Staples, Uber and the US Census. Forrester’s evaluation gave Lucidworks the highest scores possible for Product Roadmap, Ability to Execute, Customer Support, Partnerships, and Community, highlighting the company’s ability to address the needs of enterprise customers in the long-term as the market continues to evolve.

"Onix has enjoyed a successful partnership with Lucidworks, thanks in large part to our shared commitment to customers," said Onix Networking Partner Alliance Manager Daisy Urfer. "We recognize some of Lucidworks' greatest strengths -- superior customer service, ability to execute and a robust solution roadmap. As a partner deploying Fusion, Onix enjoys working with Lucidworks because together we leverage cloud technology and enterprise search to enhance our customers' workplace collaboration, functionality and productivity."

A complimentary copy of Forrester’s 2019 WaveTM for Cognitive Search research report is available here: https://lucidworks.com/ebook/forrester-wave-2019/.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks builds AI-powered search solutions for many of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced development platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop, and deploy intelligent search apps at any scale on top of Apache Solr. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks everyday to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks’ investors include Top Tier Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, and Walden International. Learn more at lucidworks.com

Contact Information
Katie Florez
PR Manager
katie.florez@lucidworks.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:58aLac des Iles Underground Exploration Announces Expansion of Newly Discovered C Zone
GL
11:58aNORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM : Lac des Iles Underground Exploration Announces Expansion of Newly Discovered C Zone
AQ
11:58aWith Huawei on Defensive, Ericsson and Nokia Fight Each Other for Edge -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:57aQUANTUM COMPUTING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:56aLocai Partners with L&R Distributors to Bring to Market a Health & Beauty and Cosmetics Endless Aisles Offering
PR
11:55aSQUIRE MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - SQR
AQ
11:55aEVN AG : EVN plans to release treasury shares to employees
EQ
11:54aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Statement re US cigarette volume trends
PU
11:54aSAGE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of special general meeting
PU
11:54aPROTECTED AGAINST WATER, DUST & HUMIDITY : ultra-small barometric pressure sensor DPS368 from Infineon
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
4British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
5USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About