Lucky Minerals Inc. Identifies Two Mineralized Porphyry Systems With Anomalous Cu-Mo Values on Its Fortuna Project in Ecuador

10/16/2018 | 11:01am CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: LKY) (OTCPK: LKMNF) (FRA: 8LM)  (“Lucky” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a geological reconnaissance mapping survey conducted on its Fortuna Project located approximately 60 km south-east of Town of Cuenca, Ecuador. Prospecting and mapping were undertaken based on prior structural and enhanced alteration mapping studies using satellite imagery which were conducted in May/June 2018. Results from these studies led to the identification of 4 high prospectivity areas (A to D) covering 8 km2 in the Fortuna 3 concession…(more)

TO VIEW THE ENTIRE NEWS RELEASE PLEASE FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW;

http://www.luckyminerals.com/lucky-minerals-inc-identifies-two-mineralized-porphyry-systems-with-anomalous-cu-mo-values-on-its-fortuna-project-in-ecuador/

This press release has been prepared by Alain Moreau, P.Geo., VP-Exploration at Lucky Minerals Inc., a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 instrument. For further information, please consult Lucky’s website or contact:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Mears"

Chief Executive Officer

Further information can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

Tel.: 866 924-6484 Website: www.luckyminerals.com Email: info@luckyminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is de- fined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Lucky’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Lucky from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

We seek safe harbor.

lucky-logo-3.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
