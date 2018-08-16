Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LuckyVitamin : Partners with North Light Community Center on Event and Cookbook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

Staffers Educate Philadelphia Students on Nutrition

On Aug. 16, 2018, LuckyVitamin, an e-commerce specialty retailer and manufacturer of natural health products, visited Philadelphia’s North Light Community Center to lead a day of education and fun for kids ages 3 to 12.

Approximately 80 staffers from LuckyVitamin visited North Light and presented more than 65 children with a goody bag, including a specially-designed cookbook featuring healthy, kid-friendly recipes developed in-house, as well as those from its partner brands: Simple Mills, Navitas Organics, Enjoy Life, and SunButter.

Together, the group practiced making their own recipes, doing yoga, and exercising outside as a part of a well-rounded day.

The event is a part of LuckyVitamin’s LuckyKids philanthropic initiative, which seeks to spread health and wellness to our next generation by giving back to the children of our communities.

“Here at LuckyVitamin, we understand the importance of giving back,” said Sam Wolf, the company’s Founder and Chief Wellness Spreader. “The LuckyKids program is one of the vital ways we fulfill our mission to spread the wellness. We are so proud to support the local community through events like this one that promote physical health and well-being.”

“Any opportunity we have to support the daily wellness needs of children through education, nutrition and fitness is a win for us,” added Vicki Wolf, who helps lead the LuckyKids initiative at LuckyVitamin. “It was such a joy to see the smiles on the kids’ faces today. We hope they had as much fun as we did.”

With the purchase of any LuckyVitamin brand product, 1 percent of all proceeds go directly to the LuckyKids program.

The North Light Community Center enables people of all ages and abilities to reach their full potential as productive citizens.

About LuckyVitamin

Founded in 2005, LuckyVitamin is an industry-leading global e-commerce destination for health and wellness, natural and organic products, vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports and fitness nutrition, food, beauty, skincare, pet and natural home. LuckyVitamin offers premium quality products and service at an exceptional value. Striving to bring good health to the masses, its mission is to be the inspirational and supportive source for products and knowledge dedicated to helping everyone on their journey towards happy wellness. For more information, visit https://www.luckyvitamin.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:28pUMICORE : Patent Issued for Lithium Cobalt Oxide Based Compounds With A Cubic Secondary Phase (USPTO 10,044,035)
AQ
11:28pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "3d Projection System", for Approval (USPTO 20180217490)
AQ
11:28pHMT : Explain why CBI probe not be ordered into land row; Karnataka High Court asks HMT Limited
AQ
11:28pTESLA : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
11:27pSYSTEM RESEARCH : Researchers at Aarhus University Target Neuroscience (EEG discrimination of perceptually similar tastes)
AQ
11:27pCALIFORNIA VIRTUAL ACADEMY @ SAN JOAQUIN : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
11:25pEASTSIDE DISTILLING : Arizona Becomes 28th State in Which Redneck Riviera Whiskey is Available
AQ
11:25pLATIN AMERICAN DISCOVERY FUND : Announces Board Approval of the Liquidation of the Fund
AQ
11:25pSMART Global Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Events
GL
11:24p"Driving Assistance Device For Vehicle" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180215360)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.