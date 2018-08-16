LuckyVitamin : Partners with North Light Community Center on Event and Cookbook

Staffers Educate Philadelphia Students on Nutrition

On Aug. 16, 2018, LuckyVitamin, an e-commerce specialty retailer and manufacturer of natural health products, visited Philadelphia’s North Light Community Center to lead a day of education and fun for kids ages 3 to 12.

Approximately 80 staffers from LuckyVitamin visited North Light and presented more than 65 children with a goody bag, including a specially-designed cookbook featuring healthy, kid-friendly recipes developed in-house, as well as those from its partner brands: Simple Mills, Navitas Organics, Enjoy Life, and SunButter.

Together, the group practiced making their own recipes, doing yoga, and exercising outside as a part of a well-rounded day.

The event is a part of LuckyVitamin’s LuckyKids philanthropic initiative, which seeks to spread health and wellness to our next generation by giving back to the children of our communities.

“Here at LuckyVitamin, we understand the importance of giving back,” said Sam Wolf, the company’s Founder and Chief Wellness Spreader. “The LuckyKids program is one of the vital ways we fulfill our mission to spread the wellness. We are so proud to support the local community through events like this one that promote physical health and well-being.”

“Any opportunity we have to support the daily wellness needs of children through education, nutrition and fitness is a win for us,” added Vicki Wolf, who helps lead the LuckyKids initiative at LuckyVitamin. “It was such a joy to see the smiles on the kids’ faces today. We hope they had as much fun as we did.”

With the purchase of any LuckyVitamin brand product, 1 percent of all proceeds go directly to the LuckyKids program.

The North Light Community Center enables people of all ages and abilities to reach their full potential as productive citizens.

About LuckyVitamin

Founded in 2005, LuckyVitamin is an industry-leading global e-commerce destination for health and wellness, natural and organic products, vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports and fitness nutrition, food, beauty, skincare, pet and natural home. LuckyVitamin offers premium quality products and service at an exceptional value. Striving to bring good health to the masses, its mission is to be the inspirational and supportive source for products and knowledge dedicated to helping everyone on their journey towards happy wellness. For more information, visit https://www.luckyvitamin.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005672/en/