LuckyVitamin : Partners with North Light Community Center on Event and Cookbook

On Aug. 16, 2018, LuckyVitamin,
an e-commerce specialty retailer and manufacturer of natural health
products, visited Philadelphia’s North Light Community Center to lead a
day of education and fun for kids ages 3 to 12.
Approximately 80 staffers from LuckyVitamin visited North Light and
presented more than 65 children with a goody bag, including a
specially-designed cookbook featuring healthy, kid-friendly recipes
developed in-house, as well as those from its partner brands: Simple
Mills, Navitas Organics, Enjoy Life, and SunButter.
Together, the group practiced making their own recipes, doing yoga, and
exercising outside as a part of a well-rounded day.
The event is a part of LuckyVitamin’s LuckyKids
philanthropic initiative, which seeks to spread health and wellness to
our next generation by giving back to the children of our communities.
“Here at LuckyVitamin, we understand the importance of giving back,”
said Sam Wolf, the company’s Founder and Chief Wellness Spreader. “The
LuckyKids program is one of the vital ways we fulfill our mission to
spread the wellness. We are so proud to support the local community
through events like this one that promote physical health and
well-being.”
“Any opportunity we have to support the daily wellness needs of children
through education, nutrition and fitness is a win for us,” added Vicki
Wolf, who helps lead the LuckyKids initiative at LuckyVitamin. “It was
such a joy to see the smiles on the kids’ faces today. We hope they had
as much fun as we did.”
With the purchase of any LuckyVitamin
brand product, 1 percent of all proceeds go directly to the
LuckyKids program.
The North
Light Community Center enables people of all ages and abilities to
reach their full potential as productive citizens.
About LuckyVitamin
Founded in 2005, LuckyVitamin is an industry-leading global e-commerce
destination for health and wellness, natural and organic products,
vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports and fitness nutrition, food,
beauty, skincare, pet and natural home. LuckyVitamin offers premium
quality products and service at an exceptional value. Striving to bring
good health to the masses, its mission is to be the inspirational and
supportive source for products and knowledge dedicated to helping
everyone on their journey towards happy wellness. For more information,
visit https://www.luckyvitamin.com/.
