Lucy Hobbs Project Celebration honors 6 women in dentistry; features CNN's Poppy Harlow October 3-5 in Chicago

Pittston, Pennsylvania, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June 5, 2019 — When she’s not co-anchoring the weekday 9-11 a.m. ET edition of "CNN Newsroom", Poppy Harlow hosts the CNN podcast "BossFiles with Poppy Harlow" with guests including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Melinda Gates. This fall in Chicago, the Emmy-nominated journalist will join The Lucy Hobbs Project in partnership with Cameo Dental Specialists in celebrating six outstanding women in dentistry.



On October 3-5, The Blackstone Hotel, 636 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605 will welcome Benco Dental’s 7th annual Lucy Hobbs Project Celebration; registration is currently open. Click here.



“Each year, The Lucy Hobbs Project celebrates the achievements of women in dentistry,” said Rachel Pugh, Branding and Communications Manager for Benco Dental. “Our goal is to gather leaders in the profession to discuss relevant issues and overall well being. We want our guests to leave feeling uplifted, knowing they’ve gained insight to benefit their dental practice and themselves.”



As a highpoint of the three-day event, The Project will honor six women selected as award recipients for setting new benchmarks in the dental profession:

Industry Icon Award, Linda Miles , Speaker, Consultant, Author, AskLindaMiles.com, Estero, Florida

, Speaker, Consultant, Author, Clinical Expert Award, Deborah V. George, DDS, Executive Vice President and Chief Dental Officer , Jessie Trice Community Health System, Miami, Florida

, Humanitarian Award, Tesa Jolly, DDS , Dr. Tesa Jolly Family Dentistry, Pulaski, Tennessee

, Innovator Award, Cathy J. Grinham, RDH , Public Health Dental Hygienist, Visiting Dental Associates of Massachusetts, Assonet, Massachusetts

, Mentor Award, Carole Ann Palmer, Ed.D., RD, LDN , Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts

, Woman to Watch Award, Charmaine Ng, DMD, Healthright360, San Francisco, California



Powered by Benco Dental and 10,000 members strong, The Lucy Hobbs Project encourages dental professionals to become part of the movement that is changing the face of dentistry through networking, innovation and giving back. Named for Dr. Lucy Hobbs Taylor, the woman who, in 1866, became the first American female to earn a degree in dentistry, this national project aims to bring women together from all facets of the dental profession – dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, receptionists, sales representatives and others.

Three days of events, with a focus on Mind+Body+Soul, will include panel discussions, Continuing Education credits, and opportunities to give back, while inviting the project’s members – and all women in dentistry—to “Achieve Your Personal Best Balance, at Home & Work”.

Upcoming at The Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, Illinois and included in the $199 ticket price:

Thursday, October 3: Afternoon reception and optional tours

Afternoon reception and optional tours Friday, October 4: Full day of panels, speakers and the Celebration ceremony honoring six Lucy Hobbs Project award recipients

Full day of panels, speakers and the Celebration ceremony honoring six Lucy Hobbs Project award recipients Saturday, October 5: Morning group yoga and healthy breakfast followed by give-back activity to benefit Let It Be Us, a nonprofit that finds homes for the 18,000 children living in Illinois foster care.

To attend the 7th Annual Celebration of Women in Dentistry, host a regional event, or take part in a Lucy Hobbs Project YOU event at a dental school, contact Event Coordinator Ali Riviello at 570-602-7068 or ariviello@benco.com.

Free to join, The Lucy Hobbs Project invites women in dentistry women to use their voices as a force for change. To learn more about previous winners of The Lucy Hobbs Project® Award, or to sign up for The Lucy Hobbs Project®, visit: www.lucyhobbscelebration.com





About The Lucy Hobbs Project

The national, long-term program, powered by Benco Dental and 10,000 members strong, helps women in dentistry use their voices as a force for change. Named for Dr. Lucy Hobbs Taylor, the woman who, in 1866, became the first American female to earn a degree in dentistry, this Project aims to bring women together from all facets of the dental profession – dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, receptionists, sales representatives and others. Free to join, it supports the following pillars: innovation, networking, and giving back. To learn more, or to sign up for The Lucy Hobbs Project®, visit: http://thelucyhobbsproject.com/

About Benco Dental

Benco Dental, headquartered in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is the largest privately-owned dental distributor in the United States, offering a full array of supplies, equipment and services to dentists across the nation. Founded in 1930 by Benjamin Cohen, the company has remained family-owned and focused on its unique mission to “deliver success, smile after smile.” Within the past 88 years, the company has grown from a single downtown location to a national network that includes five distribution centers, and three design showrooms. Benco, which has been named one of Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma for the past three years, one of the NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women for the second consecutive year, and Pennsylvania’s Best Places to Work® for 12 of the past 14 years, is proud to feature a highly skilled team of more than 400 professionally trained sales representatives and over 300 factory-trained service technicians. For more information, visit benco.com or call 1.800.GO.BENCO.

Attachments

KRISTIE GRIER CERUTI Benco Dental 5706027047 kceruti@benco.com