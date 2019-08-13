Log in
Ludi Expands Executive Team by Appointing Danielle O'Rourke as COO

08/13/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludi, Inc., a health care technology and physician-advocacy firm, announced today the hiring of Danielle O'Rourke as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new position within the company. O'Rourke joins Ludi after many years working with different health care businesses, from startups to large enterprises, and has extensive experience in business development, strategy, M&A and investing. In her new role, O'Rourke will focus on managing day-to-day business processes at Ludi and executing long-term strategic and financial initiatives for the company and its award-winning DocTime Log® product suite. 

Danielle O'Rourke

"Having Danielle join the team is a big win for Ludi and our clients," said Gail Peace, Ludi President and CEO. "In the past year alone we've experienced lightening-speed growth, both in terms of customer activity and internal personnel. Danielle brings to the table the right mix of acumen and leadership experience to ensure we continue to support this growth with good data, smart financials and results-driven strategy."

Prior to Ludi, O'Rourke founded ROND Capital, a Nashville-based private equity firm, where she served as CEO. Earlier in her career, she held a principal position at Martin Ventures, worked at The Riverside Company and Brentwood Capital Advisors, and served on the board of directors for Ovia Health and Clockwise.MD.

About Ludi, Inc.
Ludi, Inc., is a health care technology and physician-advocacy firm that simplifies the way hospitals and health systems track, manage and audit payments to their physicians. Ludi's team of physician advocates has helped more than 225 hospitals and health systems nationwide save millions of dollars, eliminate manual operational processes and stay within key compliance regulations. Visit www.ludiinc.com.

 

Ludi Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ludi, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ludi-expands-executive-team-by-appointing-danielle-orourke-as-coo-300900310.html

SOURCE Ludi, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
