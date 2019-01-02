Luen Wong : Announcements-and-Notices-Terms-of-Reference-of-the-Audit-Committee

8. The Committee has the authority to exercise the following powers:

(a) to monitor whether the Group's management has, in the performance of its duties, infringed any policies set by the Board or any applicable law, regulation and code (including the Listing Rules and other rules and regulations from time to time laid down by the Board or a committee thereof) and report to the Board should such infringement are of sufficient importance to warrant the attention of the Board;

(b) to investigate all suspected fraudulent acts involving the Group and report to the Board should such infringement are of sufficient importance to warrant the attention of the Board and request the management of the Group to make investigation and submit reports;

(c) to review the Group's internal control procedures and system;

(d) to review the performance of the Group's employees in the accounting and internal audit department;

(e) to make recommendations to the Board for the improvement of the Group's internal control procedures and system;

(f) to request the Board to convene a shareholders' meeting for the purposes of revoking the appointment of any director and to dismiss any employee if there is evidence showing that the relevant director and/or employee has failed to discharge his/her duties properly;

(g) to request the Board to take all necessary actions, including convening a special general meeting, to replace and dismiss the auditors of the Group; and