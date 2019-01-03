Log in
Luen Wong : Monthly-Return-of-Equity-Issuer-on-Movements-in-Securities-for-the-month-ended-31-December-2018

01/03/2019 | 04:14am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedLuen Wong Group Holdings Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8217

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000

  • HK$0.01 HK$20,000,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    Nil

    Nil

    Balance at close of the month

    2,000,000,000

  • HK$0.01 HK$20,000,000

2. Preference Shares

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,248,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,248,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme Adopted on

(24/03/2016)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Nil

Nil

NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilNo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Nil

Nil N/A N/A

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal valueduring the monthat close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Luen Wong Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 03:13:04 UTC
