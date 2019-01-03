Luen Wong : Monthly-Return-of-Equity-Issuer-on-Movements-in-Securities-for-the-month-ended-31-December-2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer Date SubmittedLuen Wong Group Holdings Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 8217
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000
2. Preference Shares
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
20,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,248,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,248,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme Adopted on
(24/03/2016)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
Nil
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
Nil
Nil
NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
NilNo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Nil
Nil N/A N/A
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
Exercised Nominal valueduring the monthat close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1.
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)