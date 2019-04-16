Log in
Lug Again Chosen as Gift Bag to the Stars

04/16/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of travel bags, accessories, and suitcases, once again added to the glam factor at an A-list event, as its Gondola XL Tote was chosen as the gift bag for Variety’s sixth annual Power of Women - New York event on April 5. Presented by Lifetime, the luncheon was held at Cipriani Midtown in New York.

Gift Bag for Variety's 2019 Power of Women Luncheon
Lug’s Gondola XL Tote Bag - the perfect bag for your everyday adventures.


The XL Tote, a stylish and durable nylon-trim bag, was filled with entertainment, beauty, health, fashion and other gifts. Variety called the bag, its most coveted bag yet.

The Power of Women event celebrates some of Hollywood’s most philanthropic women. The 2019 honorees were CNN’s chief international anchor Christine Amnapour, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, and Tony-winning Broadway icon Bette Midler.

Jason Richter, president of LUG said, “It is always an honor to have Lug represented at some of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry.”

Lug bags were chosen as the official SAG Awards Gala Gift Bags for 2018 and 2019.

About Lug

Founded in 2005 by Ami and Jason Richter, Lug was created with the simple goal of freshening up the luggage market with fun, functional and colorful designs by creating travel bags and accessories for savvy globetrotters.

The following year, Lug’s Puddle Jumper bag caught Oprah’s attention and it was featured on the “O List” in O Magazine, popularizing the brand among female travelers.

In 2015, Lug joined QVC, where its products are featured in broadcasts that reach over 100 million American households. Lug received the QVC Star Award for Customer Experience in 2016. In 2018,  Lug opened its flagship store inside the Baltimore-Washington Airport.

CONTACT:
Jason Richter
jason@luglife.com
www.luglife.com
214-207-264

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca41f06-cd09-4dd4-bedd-602d90f9be27

 

LUG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
