Luggage & Suitcase Black Friday Deals 2019: All The Best Early Travelpro, TUMI, Olympia & Samsonite Deals Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

11/23/2019 | 07:31am EST

Deal Stripe compare the best early Black Friday luggage deals of 2019 and identify savings on American Tourister, Briggs and Riley & Away luggage and suitcase sets

Compare the best early suitcase and hard luggage Black Friday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top early savings on Samsonite, Olympia, Travelpro, TUMI, American Tourister, Away luggage and travel bags are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday experts at Deal Stripe.

Best Luggage deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Traveling has become more exciting with various luggage options. Away luggage lets one travel in style with its lightweight and colourful luggage and suitcase line. Samsonite has always been top-of-mind and their hard luggage line doesn’t disappoint with its various size and color options. TUMI has the 19 Degree Continental Aluminum Carry-On and, although non-expandable, it is considered to be the most durable for hard suitcases. Travelpro is a man’s travel companion – simple yet innovative, basic yet contemporary. Other notable luggage brands include American Tourister, Olympia, and Briggs and Riley.

What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Black Friday deals typically provide buyers with large savings for a limited time. The discounts during Black Friday are higher on average than at any other annual event. For example, electronics normally tagged at $50 to $100 were offered at an average of 36% off during Black Friday in 2016, according to Profitero.

Long lines and heavy traffic continue to push Black Friday shoppers away from physical stores and towards the more convenient online portals. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that in 2018, 41.4 million people conducted their shopping online during the holiday sales period, while only 34.7 million people shopped exclusively in stores.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
