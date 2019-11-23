Luggage & Suitcase Black Friday Deals 2019: All The Best Early Travelpro, TUMI, Olympia & Samsonite Deals Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

Compare the best early suitcase and hard luggage Black Friday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top early savings on Samsonite, Olympia, Travelpro, TUMI, American Tourister, Away luggage and travel bags are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday experts at Deal Stripe.
Best Luggage deals:
Save up to 76% on a wide range of luggage sets and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
Save on the latest suitcases & bags - at Awaytravel.com
Save up to $105 on TUMI suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry on, compact rolling suitcases & more
Save up to $80 on luggage sets at Walmart - travel accessories and suitcases available
Save up to 49% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
Save up to $190 on Olympia suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon - view available offers on top-selling Apache carry-on spinner, Deluxe Fashion rolling overnighter, Titan expandable hardside spinners & more
Save 15% on carry on & checked suitcases - at Target.com
Traveling has become more exciting with various luggage options. Away luggage lets one travel in style with its lightweight and colourful luggage and suitcase line. Samsonite has always been top-of-mind and their hard luggage line doesn’t disappoint with its various size and color options. TUMI has the 19 Degree Continental Aluminum Carry-On and, although non-expandable, it is considered to be the most durable for hard suitcases. Travelpro is a man’s travel companion – simple yet innovative, basic yet contemporary. Other notable luggage brands include American Tourister, Olympia, and Briggs and Riley.
What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Black Friday deals typically provide buyers with large savings for a limited time. The discounts during Black Friday are higher on average than at any other annual event. For example, electronics normally tagged at $50 to $100 were offered at an average of 36% off during Black Friday in 2016, according to Profitero.
Long lines and heavy traffic continue to push Black Friday shoppers away from physical stores and towards the more convenient online portals. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that in 2018, 41.4 million people conducted their shopping online during the holiday sales period, while only 34.7 million people shopped exclusively in stores.
