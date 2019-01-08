Luis Baco Joins Aegis Health Analytics Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Health Analytics, LLC is excited to welcome Luis Bacó as the newest Member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Bacó is a Senior Vice President at Capitol Hill Consulting Group and International Policy Solutions. Prior, Luis served as Chief of Staff to Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was the Congresswoman's chief policy advisor and oversaw the legislative efforts leading to Puerto Rico's recovery in the aftermath of the devastating hurricanes of 2017. He was responsible for shaping the overall strategic vision of the Congresswoman's healthcare, economic development, energy, and foreign affairs agenda.

Before his return to Congress in January 2017, he was a Capital Partner and Director of the Washington, D.C. office of the Puerto Rico-based McConnell Valdés Law Firm. Prior, Luis served as Chief of Staff to Congressman Luis G. Fortuño, where he spearheaded the creation of the Congressional Friends of Spain Caucus and was a Board Member of the House Chiefs' of Staff Association. From 1999 to 2005 he was Counsel in the Legislative and Government Relations Practice Group of the international Law Firm of McDermott, Will and Emery. Luis was Deputy Executive Director for the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, where he advised the Governor on legislative and federal policy matters and supervised the overall operation and the development of grassroots strategies for the nine regional offices of the Government of Puerto Rico in the continental U.S.

A native Puerto Rican, Luis began his career in Washington as Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director to Congressman Carlos Romero-Barceló. In that capacity, he was responsible for the development and implementation of legislative strategies in the areas of health care, economic development, higher education, general appropriations, international relations, veterans' affairs and Puerto Rico self-determination. From 1993 to 1994 he also served as a member of President Clinton's National Health Care Reform Task Force.

"Luis Bacó is an experienced and accomplished leader with expertise in multiple areas of development and economic impact nationally and internationally including health, energy, commerce and government affairs. His ethics and impeccable character will be a great asset for Aegis," said Dr. Joxel Garcia, the U.S 14th Assistant Secretary for Health and Aegis board member.

"Luis Bacó expands Aegis Health Analytics' advisory capabilities in strategic advisory, government relations, financing strategies and innovative use of technologies. Across sectors, Luis' insight and trusted relationships will be tremendously valuable to our clients in health care, economic development, energy, and foreign affairs," said Remy Szykier, Managing Director Aegis Health Analytics.

Mr. Bacó holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Puerto Rico, a Juris Doctor from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico School of Law, and a Masters' of Law (LL.M.) in International and Comparative Law from Georgetown University. He is admitted to the practice of law in Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

He is a 2006 Fellow of the U.S. - Spain Council's Young Leaders Program and, in 2009, was awarded with the Officer's Cross - Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic by King Juan Carlos I of Spain. and has served as member of the Executive Boards of the Puerto Rico Council / Boy Scouts of America, the National Puerto Rican Coalition, and the Center for Puerto Rico Equality and Advancement.

Aegis Health Analytics, LLC is a DC-based, global healthcare consulting firm, specializing in strategy, policy, financing strategies, and predictive data analytics for health plans, payors, life sciences, and providers.

