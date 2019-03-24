Luk Hing Entertainment : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUK HING ENTERTAINMENT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ௔ᅅ࢈ᆀණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8052)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), collectively and individually, accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company.

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to report that the Group has achieved good performance in 2018. After years of effort to strengthen our competitiveness and market position as a leading clubbing business operator in Macau, I am encouraged by the growth we achieved for Club Cubic Macau in 2018 on the strength of foundations built over the years. Further to that, I am impressed by the growth momentum achieved by our newly start up restaurant business, HEXA.

Our result this year demonstrated that we are transforming into a stronger and better positioned company. In 2018, the Group's EBITDA was HK$10.4 million, representing a substantial growth of 200% compared to the EBITDA of loss HK$10.5 million in 2017. Most impressively, the Group managed to turn from a net loss of HK$13.5 million in 2017 to net profit of HK$3.2 million this year. The strong financial performance was mainly contributed by the first full year operation of our first restaurant, HEXA and the strong performance of the Group's core clubbing business, Club Cubic Macau.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND DEVELOPMENT Clubbing Business

Club Cubic Macau maintained continued growth in sales performance despite that the competition in Macau clubbing industry was intensified due to the increase of the clubbing venues in Macau and the surrounding regions. We see our events playing an important role in differentiating us from our competitors and maintaining our competitiveness, as our events often attracting customers from Mainland China and Hong Kong. Over the past business years, we have successfully created sustainable growth from the crowd of club goers.

In 2018, we have generated a total of 62 events including ten top 100 world renowned international electronic music DJs, producers and artists, who were ranked in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll. We had the top 3 talents such as Martin Garrix (DJ Mag Top 100 DJs #1), Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (DJ Mag Top 100 DJs #2), Hardwell (DJ Mag Top 100 DJs #3) which were iconic shows to draw big crowds from Macau, Hong Kong and Mainland China as well as media interests.

Regular events

Club Cubic Macau carry on to introduce three weekday series featuring our resident DJs with music genre. Our existing regular events, "Ladies' Night" and "Girls' Night Out" parties, which were held every Wednesday and Friday night with our resident DJs, and a regular event hip-hop music night, Turn Up Hip Hop Night, which was held every Thursday, to offer varieties and different genre of electronic music to enjoy.

Weekday Regular Events Every Wednesday Ladies' Night Every Thursday Turn Up Hip Hop Night Every Friday Girls' Night Out Featured events

Among the 62 events, we have organized a total of 33 events of internal themed parties and international live acts. Themed parties included Full Moon Party in September to celebrate mid-autumn festival, festival themed parties such as Halloween Party in October, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve Party in December. Besides electronic dance music, other variety shows include live dance performances and partnering with global music festival brand such as Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival and ISY Music Festival to promote Asia music festivals.

Date Themed Parties 4 March 2018 Hardwell (DJ Mag Top 100 DJs #3) 11 May 2018 Martin Garrix (DJ Mag Top 100 DJs #1) 4 August 2018 Wolfpack (DJ Mag Top 100 DJs #35) 29 September 2018 Tujamo (DJ Mag Top 100 DJs #46) 12 October 2018 Yellow Claw (DJ Mag Top 10 DJs #47) 29 December 2018 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (DJ Mag Top 100 DJs #2) Restaurant Business

HEXA, our first fine dining Cantonese Cuisine restaurant with mixed entertainment activities located at Harbour City, opened in the last quarter of 2017. With its sweeping 270-degree harbor view, impressed by its stylish interior design based on the scenes of 1960s Hong Kong. The world-renowned interior designer, Steve Leung utilized a variety of patterns, colors and textures of materials to create a stylish yet classical atmosphere which has been honoured with the "Asia Pacific Interior Design Awards (APIDA) 2018 - Food Space Category - Gold", the "a&d Trophy Awards 2018 - Best Bar & Restaurant (Professional) - Certificate of Excellence", and the "IIDA Best of Asia Pacific Design Awards 2018 - Restaurants, Lounges & Bars Category - Winner".

"Eating with all your senses. Flavorful food and fine wines bring you back to the good old days of Hong Kong." - HEXA brings unique dining experience to its diners. With fresh ingredients sourced from around the world integrated with innovative ideas, HEXA strives to serve the best quality of dishes offering authentic Cantonese cuisine with a contemporary twist.

HEXA is not just simply a dining restaurant, its outdoor areas surrounded by Victoria Harbour, and the spacious garden with installations allows diners to enjoy unforgettable moments away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Moreover, it is a fabulous venue for hosting events. In 2018, 74 events were hosted in HEXA including wedding parties, press conferences, product launch parties and movie shooting. Our corporate clients consist of international brands such as Mercedes-Benz.

On top of the recognition of its loyal customers, HEXA also receive awards and accolates from media and industry bodies, including the "Best-Ever Dining Awards 2018" by the Weekend Weekly Magazine, and listed as one of the Top Five restaurant for numerous times by OpenRice Hong Kong Top Chart.

OUTLOOK

2019 promises to be a year of beginnings. The Group managed to turnaround from loss to profit making in 2018. Our Clubbing business continued to perform satisfactory showing year-on-year improvement in the backdrop of increasing competition arising from more clubbing venues in Macau and the surrounding regions. We will continue to strengthen our leading market position by brand building, improving our quality of customer service and attracting internationally renowned DJs to perform in Club Cubic Macau. Buttressed by the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge making tourism more convenient and accessible, particularly from Mainland China, boosted visitation of Macau which will positively impact our business in the years to come. As the growth of the electronic music industry continues to move at a fast pace in the region, it goes to show the rising potential of the nightlife scene in Macau, where big acts we book will continue to draw increasing crowds to Macau. We have been expanding the scale of Club Cubic Macau to cope with the business expansion. The expansion will provide more space endowing customers with a wealth of sophisticated club luxury experience.

Since its opening in the last quarter of 2017, our first fine-dining restaurant HEXA has been playing a more and more important role to the Group's revenue contribution. It's stylish interior design crafted by the world-renowned interior designer, Steve Leung, has been bestowed with prestigious awards like the "Asia Pacific Interior Design Awards (APIDA) 2018 - Food Space Category - Gold". We will continue to renovate and inject creativity to our menus, maintain our high quality services and event management capabilities to bring a more extensive dining and entertainment experience to our diners.

The remarkable performance of HEXA provides a solid foundation for the Group to establish a sub brand of HEXA, namely "SIXA" at Citygate Outlets of Tung Chung town center. Developed from the concept of HEXA, this new restaurant will provide contemporary Cantonese cuisine with a more casual set up. Tung Chung being a transportation hub for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge provides convenient connections between Lantau and major cities situated on the Pearl River Delta region, will be further fueled to develop into a tourism and hospitality cluster for the upcoming decades. This marks an exciting step of the Group to expand the network leveraging on the established brand and experience of HEXA.

At the same time, we have deepened our focus to expand our business to Mainland China. Our investment in Club Cubic Zhuhai will be a good beginning for the Group to grasp the market of the Greater Bay Area beyond Macau, where we believe enormous business potential supported by the Government policies and infrastructure development. We are confident that our unique experience and network in the industry will definitely bring the Group promising business development in Mainland China.

In closing, I would like to express my appreciation for the management and all the staff for their efforts dedicated over the years and the ongoing support from the shareholders, Board of Directors and partners. Without their supports, we would not have been able to achieve what were done over the years. In the coming years, there is still much the Company must do to realize our long-term ambition to strengthen the leading market position. Nevertheless, we are confident that with your continued support, the Company will be able to continue the success in the year ahead.

Mr. Choi Yiu Ying

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 22 March 2019