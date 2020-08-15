Lukashenko: I need to contact Putin, protests not just threat to Belarus

MINSK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander
Lukashenko said on Saturday he wanted to speak to Russian
President Vladimir Putin, warning street protests were not just
a threat to Belarus.
Mass unrest followed Lukashenko's re-election victory last
week, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets
accusing him of rigging the vote.
"There is a need to contact Putin so that I can talk to him
now, because it is not a threat to just Belarus anymore," he
said, according to state news agency Belta.
"Defending Belarus today is no less than defending our
entire space, the union state, and an example to others ...
Those who roam the streets, most of them do not understand
this."
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk and Polina Devitt in
Moscow;
Writing by Matthias Williams and Andrew Cawthorne)