Lukashenko: I need to contact Putin, protests not just threat to Belarus

08/15/2020 | 05:04am EDT

MINSK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday he wanted to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning street protests were not just a threat to Belarus.

Mass unrest followed Lukashenko's re-election victory last week, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets accusing him of rigging the vote. "There is a need to contact Putin so that I can talk to him now, because it is not a threat to just Belarus anymore," he said, according to state news agency Belta.

"Defending Belarus today is no less than defending our entire space, the union state, and an example to others ... Those who roam the streets, most of them do not understand this." (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk and Polina Devitt in Moscow; Writing by Matthias Williams and Andrew Cawthorne)

