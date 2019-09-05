Lululemon raises full-year forecast as growth efforts pay off

The company's shares rose 3% in extended trading.

The yoga pants specialist, which is now pushing into newer categories such as men's wear, said it now expects full-year net revenue to be in the range of $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. It was earlier expecting revenue of $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion.

The company also increased its full-year profit forecast in the range of $4.63 to $4.70 per share, from $4.51 to $4.58 per share.

Total comparable sales, a key indicator for the athleisure company's business, rose 15% in the second quarter, while analysts on average had expected a rise of 12.2%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company has been looking to lure customers by diversifying its offering and boosting its online presence in a highly competitive retail industry that includes traditional sportswear makers like Nike and UnderArmour.

Lululemon's revenue rose 22% to $883.4 million in the quarter ended Aug. 4 from a year earlier, as investments made in boosting sales at company-owned stores and online businesses paid off.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $845.7 million.

Excluding items, Lululemon earned 96 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 89 cents.

