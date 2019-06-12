Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LulzBot Announces 3D Bioprinting Collaboration With FluidForm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Aleph Objects, Inc., manufacturer of LulzBot 3D Printers, announced their collaboration with FluidForm Inc., an innovator in 3D bioprinting. FluidForm’s FRESH printing technique, developed in Carnegie Mellon University’s Regenerative Biomaterials and Therapeutics Group, enables 3D printing of bioinks and other soft materials. Together, Aleph Objects and FluidForm will combine their expertise to offer new bioprinting solutions, with the initial offering coming this summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006066/en/

Aleph Objects Inc., manufacturer of LulzBot 3D Printers, has announced new bioprinting hardware comi ...

Aleph Objects Inc., manufacturer of LulzBot 3D Printers, has announced new bioprinting hardware coming summer of 2019 with the long term goal of building real functional tissues. (Photo: Business Wire)

3D bioprinting is already being used in labs to create tissue scaffolds and other complex biological structures. “We’re still at the very beginning of being able to build real functional tissues with 3D bioprinting,” said FluidForm CTO Adam Feinberg. “Collaborations like the one we are building with LulzBot will help make this a reality faster.”

3D biofabrication technology is revolutionizing applications across a wide spectrum of industries, including pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, drug screening, food and other animal products, cell-based biosensors, and testing of cosmetics and other health care goods. Within the next decade, major pharmaceutical companies will be able to replace some animal testing and non-physiological 2D cell culture systems with clinically-relevant 3D bioprinted human tissues.

FluidForm’s novel platform of Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH) 3D printing enables fabrication of soft, biological scaffolds for applications in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

“Combining proven expertise in professional 3D printers and hardware with 3D biofabrication technology is going to be an absolute game-changer,” said Aleph Objects CEO and President Grant Flaharty. “The market for 3D bioprinters and 3D bioprinted tissues is estimated to grow to $1.9 billion by 2028.”

Subscribe and be the first to learn about LulzBot’s bioprinting advancements and new products! https://www.lulzbot.com/Bio

About Aleph Objects, Inc.

Aleph Objects, Inc. is the Colorado-based designer and manufacturer of the award-winning line of LulzBot® 3D Printers. LulzBot is a trusted brand in Automotive, Consumer Products, Aerospace/Defense, Medical, and Education industries around the globe. Aleph Object’s core company values of Free Software, Libre Innovation, and Open Source Hardware enable users to uniquely modify both software and hardware to bring their imagination to life. For more information, visit www.LulzBot.com.

Media Assets: https://own.alephobjects.com/s/XeJkaLJWHSzByib


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Clarification on Exploration Target Opens in a new Window
PU
01:36aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : to buy Medidata Solutions in $5.8 billion deal
RE
01:35aNORDEX : obtains order for 93 MW from Spain
EQ
01:34aROCHE : FDA grants priority review to Roche's Mabthera/Rituxan (rituximab) in children with two rare blood vessel disorders
PU
01:33aABB names ex-GE exec Maryrose Sylvester to lead U.S. business
RE
01:31aSKANSKA : to construct new canopy and other improvements at airport in Massachusetts, USA, for USD 67 M, about SEK 631 M
AQ
01:31aANOTO : Invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ)
AQ
01:31aCGG Cuts Cycle Time of OBN Imaging at Mad Dog Field
GL
01:31aSENSORION : Announces a 20m Convertible Bond Issue Subscribed by Two Renowned Investors Invus and Sofinnova Partners
BU
01:30aPORSCHE : Names Michael Kirsch as New CEO of Porsche Japan
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
2OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to shut restaurant delivery service in U.S.
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Your applications are on the move – how do you secure them everywhere?
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About