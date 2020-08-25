Lumeon : Launches Virtual Care Solutions in Response to COVID-19

New Solutions Keep Patients Safe at Home While Reducing the Burden on Care Teams

Lumeon, the leader in care automation, today announced a series of new virtual care solutions to help healthcare providers orchestrate care delivery and engage patients at home amid COVID-19. The solutions enable providers to virtualize care processes at scale, minimizing face-to-face contact to reduce the risk of infection within care settings, while alleviating overburdened clinical teams.

“This pandemic has created an urgent need to prevent all but the most critical COVID-19 patients from entering the hospital, while continuing to ensure that those displaying symptoms are identified and closely monitored,” said Rick Halton, VP Product and Marketing at Lumeon. “At the same time, providers need to rethink their operational models as they ramp up elective surgeries. Our virtual care solutions are bridging providers into the ‘new normal’ by coordinating safe, contactless care that brings patients into the hospital only when absolutely needed.”

Lumeon’s new virtual care solutions include:

COVID-19 screening and remote home monitoring – Digitally screens and monitors symptomatic patients at home, escalating only those with worsening respiratory symptoms to a clinical team. Risk assessment surveys are delivered automatically by SMS and patient symptoms, blood oxygen levels and co-morbidities are algorithmically analyzed. Patients are offered guidance including self-care advice or testing information, while those who are high risk or deteriorating are immediately connected to clinicians.

Digitally screens and monitors symptomatic patients at home, escalating only those with worsening respiratory symptoms to a clinical team. Risk assessment surveys are delivered automatically by SMS and patient symptoms, blood oxygen levels and co-morbidities are algorithmically analyzed. Patients are offered guidance including self-care advice or testing information, while those who are high risk or deteriorating are immediately connected to clinicians. Telehealth appointment reminders – Intelligently redirects face-to-face appointments to audio or video consultations. Video links and instructions are automatically shared with patients through a cadence of SMS messages leading up to the appointment, reducing no-shows and increasing appointment readiness.

Intelligently redirects face-to-face appointments to audio or video consultations. Video links and instructions are automatically shared with patients through a cadence of SMS messages leading up to the appointment, reducing no-shows and increasing appointment readiness. Insurance registration – Captures insurance information before, during or after an appointment or emergency department visit. Using an SMS link, patients are directed to an e-form questionnaire to provide their insurance details, improving revenue recovery.

Captures insurance information before, during or after an appointment or emergency department visit. Using an SMS link, patients are directed to an e-form questionnaire to provide their insurance details, improving revenue recovery. Virtualized pre-operative care – Fast-tracks patients through digital pre-operative assessments, avoiding the need for in-person appointments leading up to elective surgeries. Pre-op instructions and assessments, including surgery anxiety and pre-anesthesia questionnaires, and COVID-19 symptom checks, are conducted via SMS, freeing up teams to focus on other high value tasks.

Fast-tracks patients through digital pre-operative assessments, avoiding the need for in-person appointments leading up to elective surgeries. Pre-op instructions and assessments, including surgery anxiety and pre-anesthesia questionnaires, and COVID-19 symptom checks, are conducted via SMS, freeing up teams to focus on other high value tasks. Virtual check-in – SMS appointment reminders instruct patients to wait safely in their vehicles on arrival. Patients simply text "READY" and are notified when their doctor becomes available, reducing infection risk in the waiting room.



Keck Medicine of USC is among the first health systems to adopt Lumeon’s virtual check-in solution, deploying the system in just a few weeks to manage check-in for up to 80,000 patients per month.

– SMS appointment reminders instruct patients to wait safely in their vehicles on arrival. Patients simply text "READY" and are notified when their doctor becomes available, reducing infection risk in the waiting room. Keck Medicine of USC is among the first health systems to adopt Lumeon’s virtual check-in solution, deploying the system in just a few weeks to manage check-in for up to 80,000 patients per month. Self-scheduling – Patients can easily reschedule appointments by SMS, maximizing diary utilization and reducing late cancellations.

Lumeon’s virtual care solutions are powered by its Care Pathway Management (CPM) platform, which streamlines care delivery processes by connecting, coordinating, and automating care journeys across disparate settings. With the CPM platform, health systems can operate with predictability and efficiency, delivering optimal care to each patient while substantially lowering cost.

Learn more about Lumeon’s COVID-19 virtual care solutions here and its virtual check-in solution here.

About Lumeon

Lumeon helps health systems take control of their care delivery processes by orchestrating and automating care journeys to operate with predictability and efficiency.

Its industry-leading solutions act as the ‘auto-pilot’ for healthcare delivery, navigating the patient care journey while coordinating care teams, communication, tasks, and decisions to increase revenue, optimize resource utilization, and deliver superior outcomes at less cost.

Lumeon’s solutions are enabled by their cloud-based care pathway management (CPM) platform. Capitalizing on the patient’s electronic health record (EHR), health systems can start simply with immediate benefits and evolve to orchestrate their entire care process.

More than 70 progressive health systems across 12 countries have deployed Lumeon’s multi-award-winning platform. www.lumeon.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005306/en/